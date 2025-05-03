Korean Wave hits PGA golf course
입력 2025.05.03 (04:42)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The Texas golf course hosting the PGA Tour's CJ Cup is gaining popularity as a place to promote Korean culture, including K-Food and K-Beauty.
This year, the granddaughter of U.S. President Trump also visited the tournament.
Here’s a report from our correspondent Lee Seong-hoon in Texas.
[Report]
An American golf course hosting a PGA Tour event.
This year, a special house was opened to provide a comprehensive experience of Korean culture, similar to the Korea House that was successful at the Paris Olympics.
Korean culture, including K-Food and K-Beauty, captivated the attention of American spectators.
[Ellie Koudih/Dallas Resident: "I love K-Pop. I love everything about Korean culture. It's so much fun."]
In particular, this year, Kai Trump, the granddaughter of U.S. President Trump, who has a keen interest in Korean culture, visited the tournament.
Kai, who is set to enter college as a golf scholarship student, immersed herself further in K-Culture while experiencing Korean culture at the tournament venue.
[Kai Trump/Granddaughter of President Trump: "Let's give those to your hands. They are a bit rough. (I got a lot of Tiramisu in my hands.) It feels good!"]
[Kim I-ji/Executive Director of CJ Marketing: "It’s only been about an hour and a half since we opened, but so many people have come and are enjoying themselves, so I think the response will be good."]
The tournament venue has an atmosphere similar to a Korean promotional hall, with special Korean dishes provided to the players.
Throughout the tournament, it has become a festival of K-Culture, attracting the interest and popularity of American spectators.
This is KBS News Lee Seong-hoon.
The Texas golf course hosting the PGA Tour's CJ Cup is gaining popularity as a place to promote Korean culture, including K-Food and K-Beauty.
This year, the granddaughter of U.S. President Trump also visited the tournament.
Here’s a report from our correspondent Lee Seong-hoon in Texas.
[Report]
An American golf course hosting a PGA Tour event.
This year, a special house was opened to provide a comprehensive experience of Korean culture, similar to the Korea House that was successful at the Paris Olympics.
Korean culture, including K-Food and K-Beauty, captivated the attention of American spectators.
[Ellie Koudih/Dallas Resident: "I love K-Pop. I love everything about Korean culture. It's so much fun."]
In particular, this year, Kai Trump, the granddaughter of U.S. President Trump, who has a keen interest in Korean culture, visited the tournament.
Kai, who is set to enter college as a golf scholarship student, immersed herself further in K-Culture while experiencing Korean culture at the tournament venue.
[Kai Trump/Granddaughter of President Trump: "Let's give those to your hands. They are a bit rough. (I got a lot of Tiramisu in my hands.) It feels good!"]
[Kim I-ji/Executive Director of CJ Marketing: "It’s only been about an hour and a half since we opened, but so many people have come and are enjoying themselves, so I think the response will be good."]
The tournament venue has an atmosphere similar to a Korean promotional hall, with special Korean dishes provided to the players.
Throughout the tournament, it has become a festival of K-Culture, attracting the interest and popularity of American spectators.
This is KBS News Lee Seong-hoon.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Korean Wave hits PGA golf course
-
- 입력 2025-05-03 04:42:34
[Anchor]
The Texas golf course hosting the PGA Tour's CJ Cup is gaining popularity as a place to promote Korean culture, including K-Food and K-Beauty.
This year, the granddaughter of U.S. President Trump also visited the tournament.
Here’s a report from our correspondent Lee Seong-hoon in Texas.
[Report]
An American golf course hosting a PGA Tour event.
This year, a special house was opened to provide a comprehensive experience of Korean culture, similar to the Korea House that was successful at the Paris Olympics.
Korean culture, including K-Food and K-Beauty, captivated the attention of American spectators.
[Ellie Koudih/Dallas Resident: "I love K-Pop. I love everything about Korean culture. It's so much fun."]
In particular, this year, Kai Trump, the granddaughter of U.S. President Trump, who has a keen interest in Korean culture, visited the tournament.
Kai, who is set to enter college as a golf scholarship student, immersed herself further in K-Culture while experiencing Korean culture at the tournament venue.
[Kai Trump/Granddaughter of President Trump: "Let's give those to your hands. They are a bit rough. (I got a lot of Tiramisu in my hands.) It feels good!"]
[Kim I-ji/Executive Director of CJ Marketing: "It’s only been about an hour and a half since we opened, but so many people have come and are enjoying themselves, so I think the response will be good."]
The tournament venue has an atmosphere similar to a Korean promotional hall, with special Korean dishes provided to the players.
Throughout the tournament, it has become a festival of K-Culture, attracting the interest and popularity of American spectators.
This is KBS News Lee Seong-hoon.
The Texas golf course hosting the PGA Tour's CJ Cup is gaining popularity as a place to promote Korean culture, including K-Food and K-Beauty.
This year, the granddaughter of U.S. President Trump also visited the tournament.
Here’s a report from our correspondent Lee Seong-hoon in Texas.
[Report]
An American golf course hosting a PGA Tour event.
This year, a special house was opened to provide a comprehensive experience of Korean culture, similar to the Korea House that was successful at the Paris Olympics.
Korean culture, including K-Food and K-Beauty, captivated the attention of American spectators.
[Ellie Koudih/Dallas Resident: "I love K-Pop. I love everything about Korean culture. It's so much fun."]
In particular, this year, Kai Trump, the granddaughter of U.S. President Trump, who has a keen interest in Korean culture, visited the tournament.
Kai, who is set to enter college as a golf scholarship student, immersed herself further in K-Culture while experiencing Korean culture at the tournament venue.
[Kai Trump/Granddaughter of President Trump: "Let's give those to your hands. They are a bit rough. (I got a lot of Tiramisu in my hands.) It feels good!"]
[Kim I-ji/Executive Director of CJ Marketing: "It’s only been about an hour and a half since we opened, but so many people have come and are enjoying themselves, so I think the response will be good."]
The tournament venue has an atmosphere similar to a Korean promotional hall, with special Korean dishes provided to the players.
Throughout the tournament, it has become a festival of K-Culture, attracting the interest and popularity of American spectators.
This is KBS News Lee Seong-hoon.
-
-
이성훈 기자 tristan@kbs.co.kr이성훈 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.