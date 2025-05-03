News 9

Korean Wave hits PGA golf course

[Anchor]

The Texas golf course hosting the PGA Tour's CJ Cup is gaining popularity as a place to promote Korean culture, including K-Food and K-Beauty.

This year, the granddaughter of U.S. President Trump also visited the tournament.

Here’s a report from our correspondent Lee Seong-hoon in Texas.

[Report]

An American golf course hosting a PGA Tour event.

This year, a special house was opened to provide a comprehensive experience of Korean culture, similar to the Korea House that was successful at the Paris Olympics.

Korean culture, including K-Food and K-Beauty, captivated the attention of American spectators.

[Ellie Koudih/Dallas Resident: "I love K-Pop. I love everything about Korean culture. It's so much fun."]

In particular, this year, Kai Trump, the granddaughter of U.S. President Trump, who has a keen interest in Korean culture, visited the tournament.

Kai, who is set to enter college as a golf scholarship student, immersed herself further in K-Culture while experiencing Korean culture at the tournament venue.

[Kai Trump/Granddaughter of President Trump: "Let's give those to your hands. They are a bit rough. (I got a lot of Tiramisu in my hands.) It feels good!"]

[Kim I-ji/Executive Director of CJ Marketing: "It’s only been about an hour and a half since we opened, but so many people have come and are enjoying themselves, so I think the response will be good."]

The tournament venue has an atmosphere similar to a Korean promotional hall, with special Korean dishes provided to the players.

Throughout the tournament, it has become a festival of K-Culture, attracting the interest and popularity of American spectators.

This is KBS News Lee Seong-hoon.

