SSG's Choi Jeong hits a home run

[Anchor]



SSG Landers veteran Choi Jeong, who is ranked first in career home runs in professional baseball, registered for the first team today, more than a month after the season opener, starting his late season.



He proved once again that he is the top hitter by hitting a home run from his very first at-bat.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



Choi Jeong, who started his own season in May due to a hamstring injury just before the opener, announces the start of the season in true Choi Jeong style.



He flinched at the first pitch curve and cutter from LG Twins starter Son Joo-young.



He swung and missed at the third pitch fastball, and his expression momentarily stiffened, but he wasn't fooled on the fourth pitch and properly connected with the fifth high fastball on the inside, marking his first home run of the season, a two-run shot.



As Choi Jeong hit a home run from his first at-bat in his first game back, his teammates in the dugout cheered in unison, the manager couldn't hide his smile, and captain Kim Kwang-hyun also smiled brightly in the dugout after a long time.



With a total of 496 career home runs recorded, he is now just four home runs away from becoming the first player in KBO history to reach 500 home runs.



With Choi Jeong joining the team and proving his status as the league's top hitter from his first appearance of the season, SSG has gained even more strength in their lineup.



Following the impact of a structural collapse accident, Changwon NC Park has been closed for over a month, and the Ministry of Land has decided to extend the closure indefinitely.



In response, the NC team will discuss with the KBO to find an alternative home stadium.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



