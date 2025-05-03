Abuser disguises as victim
입력 2025.05.03 (04:42)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
There is a system in place to prevent domestic violence perpetrators from accessing the personal information of their victims.
This is a measure to prevent further offenses.
However, it has been reported that perpetrators are abusing this system, causing victim families to live in fear.
Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the story.
[Report]
On a dark evening, a man is loitering in front of an apartment building.
He is holding a weapon in his hand.
He has found the address of a family that moved after enduring over ten years of violence.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "I have to say it was all my fault, I’m sorry, I have to do that to calm him down."]
[Domestic Violence Victim/Sister/Voice Altered: "I don't know how he gound out our address. He said he would come and kill us right away."]
The perpetrator, who made death threats, was arrested on the spot for special threats, but the family wrote a petition stating they did not want him punished due to familial ties.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "He begged me to write this (the petition) well, saying he wouldn’t do it again. After all, he is my child."]
However, something strange happened.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Sister/Voice Altered: "When we tried to obtain a family relationship certificate, we were informed that our mother was listed as a domestic violence perpetrator."]
The perpetrator falsely claimed to be a domestic violence victim and received counseling at a family counseling center.
After that, he placed restrictions on the disclosure of information regarding the family.
As a result, the victims have no way of knowing where the perpetrator lives.
The victims are expressing their anxiety, fearing when and where they might encounter the perpetrator.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "(I have) no information about my son at all. He has blocked everything... I feel scared that someone is coming up behind me wherever I go, like someone might stab me."]
The police are conducting further investigations into how the perpetrator obtained detailed personal information about the victim family.
This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
There is a system in place to prevent domestic violence perpetrators from accessing the personal information of their victims.
This is a measure to prevent further offenses.
However, it has been reported that perpetrators are abusing this system, causing victim families to live in fear.
Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the story.
[Report]
On a dark evening, a man is loitering in front of an apartment building.
He is holding a weapon in his hand.
He has found the address of a family that moved after enduring over ten years of violence.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "I have to say it was all my fault, I’m sorry, I have to do that to calm him down."]
[Domestic Violence Victim/Sister/Voice Altered: "I don't know how he gound out our address. He said he would come and kill us right away."]
The perpetrator, who made death threats, was arrested on the spot for special threats, but the family wrote a petition stating they did not want him punished due to familial ties.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "He begged me to write this (the petition) well, saying he wouldn’t do it again. After all, he is my child."]
However, something strange happened.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Sister/Voice Altered: "When we tried to obtain a family relationship certificate, we were informed that our mother was listed as a domestic violence perpetrator."]
The perpetrator falsely claimed to be a domestic violence victim and received counseling at a family counseling center.
After that, he placed restrictions on the disclosure of information regarding the family.
As a result, the victims have no way of knowing where the perpetrator lives.
The victims are expressing their anxiety, fearing when and where they might encounter the perpetrator.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "(I have) no information about my son at all. He has blocked everything... I feel scared that someone is coming up behind me wherever I go, like someone might stab me."]
The police are conducting further investigations into how the perpetrator obtained detailed personal information about the victim family.
This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Abuser disguises as victim
-
- 입력 2025-05-03 04:42:34
[Anchor]
There is a system in place to prevent domestic violence perpetrators from accessing the personal information of their victims.
This is a measure to prevent further offenses.
However, it has been reported that perpetrators are abusing this system, causing victim families to live in fear.
Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the story.
[Report]
On a dark evening, a man is loitering in front of an apartment building.
He is holding a weapon in his hand.
He has found the address of a family that moved after enduring over ten years of violence.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "I have to say it was all my fault, I’m sorry, I have to do that to calm him down."]
[Domestic Violence Victim/Sister/Voice Altered: "I don't know how he gound out our address. He said he would come and kill us right away."]
The perpetrator, who made death threats, was arrested on the spot for special threats, but the family wrote a petition stating they did not want him punished due to familial ties.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "He begged me to write this (the petition) well, saying he wouldn’t do it again. After all, he is my child."]
However, something strange happened.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Sister/Voice Altered: "When we tried to obtain a family relationship certificate, we were informed that our mother was listed as a domestic violence perpetrator."]
The perpetrator falsely claimed to be a domestic violence victim and received counseling at a family counseling center.
After that, he placed restrictions on the disclosure of information regarding the family.
As a result, the victims have no way of knowing where the perpetrator lives.
The victims are expressing their anxiety, fearing when and where they might encounter the perpetrator.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "(I have) no information about my son at all. He has blocked everything... I feel scared that someone is coming up behind me wherever I go, like someone might stab me."]
The police are conducting further investigations into how the perpetrator obtained detailed personal information about the victim family.
This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
There is a system in place to prevent domestic violence perpetrators from accessing the personal information of their victims.
This is a measure to prevent further offenses.
However, it has been reported that perpetrators are abusing this system, causing victim families to live in fear.
Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the story.
[Report]
On a dark evening, a man is loitering in front of an apartment building.
He is holding a weapon in his hand.
He has found the address of a family that moved after enduring over ten years of violence.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "I have to say it was all my fault, I’m sorry, I have to do that to calm him down."]
[Domestic Violence Victim/Sister/Voice Altered: "I don't know how he gound out our address. He said he would come and kill us right away."]
The perpetrator, who made death threats, was arrested on the spot for special threats, but the family wrote a petition stating they did not want him punished due to familial ties.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "He begged me to write this (the petition) well, saying he wouldn’t do it again. After all, he is my child."]
However, something strange happened.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Sister/Voice Altered: "When we tried to obtain a family relationship certificate, we were informed that our mother was listed as a domestic violence perpetrator."]
The perpetrator falsely claimed to be a domestic violence victim and received counseling at a family counseling center.
After that, he placed restrictions on the disclosure of information regarding the family.
As a result, the victims have no way of knowing where the perpetrator lives.
The victims are expressing their anxiety, fearing when and where they might encounter the perpetrator.
[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "(I have) no information about my son at all. He has blocked everything... I feel scared that someone is coming up behind me wherever I go, like someone might stab me."]
The police are conducting further investigations into how the perpetrator obtained detailed personal information about the victim family.
This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
-
-
최혜림 기자 gaegul@kbs.co.kr최혜림 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.