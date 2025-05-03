Abuser disguises as victim

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is a system in place to prevent domestic violence perpetrators from accessing the personal information of their victims.



This is a measure to prevent further offenses.



However, it has been reported that perpetrators are abusing this system, causing victim families to live in fear.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the story.



[Report]



On a dark evening, a man is loitering in front of an apartment building.



He is holding a weapon in his hand.



He has found the address of a family that moved after enduring over ten years of violence.



[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "I have to say it was all my fault, I’m sorry, I have to do that to calm him down."]



[Domestic Violence Victim/Sister/Voice Altered: "I don't know how he gound out our address. He said he would come and kill us right away."]



The perpetrator, who made death threats, was arrested on the spot for special threats, but the family wrote a petition stating they did not want him punished due to familial ties.



[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "He begged me to write this (the petition) well, saying he wouldn’t do it again. After all, he is my child."]



However, something strange happened.



[Domestic Violence Victim/Sister/Voice Altered: "When we tried to obtain a family relationship certificate, we were informed that our mother was listed as a domestic violence perpetrator."]



The perpetrator falsely claimed to be a domestic violence victim and received counseling at a family counseling center.



After that, he placed restrictions on the disclosure of information regarding the family.



As a result, the victims have no way of knowing where the perpetrator lives.



The victims are expressing their anxiety, fearing when and where they might encounter the perpetrator.



[Domestic Violence Victim/Mother/Voice Altered: "(I have) no information about my son at all. He has blocked everything... I feel scared that someone is coming up behind me wherever I go, like someone might stab me."]



The police are conducting further investigations into how the perpetrator obtained detailed personal information about the victim family.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



