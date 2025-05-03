Soonchunhyang med students return

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Five schools have notified approximately 2,000 medical students who have missed their return deadline that they will be expelled.



Upon receiving the notice that they would be expelled rather than just held back, over 600 students from Soonchunhyang University College of Medicine expressed their intention to return.



This is a report by Hong Seong-hee.



[Report]



The universities sending expulsion notices to about 1,900 medical students who did not return to classes include Soonchunhyang University and four others.



These students have been absent without permission for more than a month until Apr. 30.



The Ministry of Education has sent an official document to each university requesting the status of medical students' retention and expulsion by May 7 after the holiday period.



As large-scale expulsions become a reality, medical students are also feeling anxious.



All 606 medical students from Soonchunhyang University included in the expulsion list expressed their intention to return to the school today (5.2).



If they participate in classes normally starting from the 7th, they will avoid expulsion.



[Park Dae-kyun/Soonchunhyang University College of Medicine Professor: "It seems that the student representative committee recognized the serious issues and had discussions among themselves. They have clearly stated that they will return to the field starting from the 7th."]



It is understood that third and fourth-year students from Konyang University College of Medicine have also expressed their intention to return and are currently in discussions.



However, the overall return rate of medical students is still below 30%.



The Korean Medical Association expressed hope as Lee Ju-ho, the Deputy Prime Minister who has led the dialogue with the government, has taken on the role of acting president, and requested a reconsideration of the medical students' retention process.



[Kim Taek-woo/President of the Korean Medical Association: "I hope that in the remaining month, we can work together to resolve the conflicts with the government, prioritizing the current situation."]



They also requested a national investigation from the National Assembly, holding accountable the policy to increase the number of medical students by 2,000.



KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.



