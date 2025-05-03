News 9

Soonchunhyang med students return

입력 2025.05.03 (04:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Five schools have notified approximately 2,000 medical students who have missed their return deadline that they will be expelled.

Upon receiving the notice that they would be expelled rather than just held back, over 600 students from Soonchunhyang University College of Medicine expressed their intention to return.

This is a report by Hong Seong-hee.

[Report]

The universities sending expulsion notices to about 1,900 medical students who did not return to classes include Soonchunhyang University and four others.

These students have been absent without permission for more than a month until Apr. 30.

The Ministry of Education has sent an official document to each university requesting the status of medical students' retention and expulsion by May 7 after the holiday period.

As large-scale expulsions become a reality, medical students are also feeling anxious.

All 606 medical students from Soonchunhyang University included in the expulsion list expressed their intention to return to the school today (5.2).

If they participate in classes normally starting from the 7th, they will avoid expulsion.

[Park Dae-kyun/Soonchunhyang University College of Medicine Professor: "It seems that the student representative committee recognized the serious issues and had discussions among themselves. They have clearly stated that they will return to the field starting from the 7th."]

It is understood that third and fourth-year students from Konyang University College of Medicine have also expressed their intention to return and are currently in discussions.

However, the overall return rate of medical students is still below 30%.

The Korean Medical Association expressed hope as Lee Ju-ho, the Deputy Prime Minister who has led the dialogue with the government, has taken on the role of acting president, and requested a reconsideration of the medical students' retention process.

[Kim Taek-woo/President of the Korean Medical Association: "I hope that in the remaining month, we can work together to resolve the conflicts with the government, prioritizing the current situation."]

They also requested a national investigation from the National Assembly, holding accountable the policy to increase the number of medical students by 2,000.

KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Soonchunhyang med students return
    • 입력 2025-05-03 04:42:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Five schools have notified approximately 2,000 medical students who have missed their return deadline that they will be expelled.

Upon receiving the notice that they would be expelled rather than just held back, over 600 students from Soonchunhyang University College of Medicine expressed their intention to return.

This is a report by Hong Seong-hee.

[Report]

The universities sending expulsion notices to about 1,900 medical students who did not return to classes include Soonchunhyang University and four others.

These students have been absent without permission for more than a month until Apr. 30.

The Ministry of Education has sent an official document to each university requesting the status of medical students' retention and expulsion by May 7 after the holiday period.

As large-scale expulsions become a reality, medical students are also feeling anxious.

All 606 medical students from Soonchunhyang University included in the expulsion list expressed their intention to return to the school today (5.2).

If they participate in classes normally starting from the 7th, they will avoid expulsion.

[Park Dae-kyun/Soonchunhyang University College of Medicine Professor: "It seems that the student representative committee recognized the serious issues and had discussions among themselves. They have clearly stated that they will return to the field starting from the 7th."]

It is understood that third and fourth-year students from Konyang University College of Medicine have also expressed their intention to return and are currently in discussions.

However, the overall return rate of medical students is still below 30%.

The Korean Medical Association expressed hope as Lee Ju-ho, the Deputy Prime Minister who has led the dialogue with the government, has taken on the role of acting president, and requested a reconsideration of the medical students' retention process.

[Kim Taek-woo/President of the Korean Medical Association: "I hope that in the remaining month, we can work together to resolve the conflicts with the government, prioritizing the current situation."]

They also requested a national investigation from the National Assembly, holding accountable the policy to increase the number of medical students by 2,000.

KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.
홍성희
홍성희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

5월 15일 첫 공판…파기환송심 속도 내나?

5월 15일 첫 공판…파기환송심 속도 내나?
민주당, ‘대통령 당선 시 재판 정지’ 법 개정…국민의힘 “입법 쿠데타”

민주당, ‘대통령 당선 시 재판 정지’ 법 개정…국민의힘 “입법 쿠데타”
한덕수 “개헌하고 3년 뒤 퇴임” …오세훈과 ‘쪽방촌’ 방문

한덕수 “개헌하고 3년 뒤 퇴임” …오세훈과 ‘쪽방촌’ 방문
이재명, 강원 접경지 ‘경청투어’ …“군사합의 복원, 지역경제 회복”

이재명, 강원 접경지 ‘경청투어’ …“군사합의 복원, 지역경제 회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.