PPP to pick nominee

[Anchor]



The People Power Party will select its final presidential candidate tomorrow (5.3).



Candidate Kim Moon-soo took the metropolitan express train, GTX, while candidate Han Dong-hoon focused on securing last-minute votes in the Busan and Gyeongnam regions.



With former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo entering the race, competition for leadership over unity unfolded.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



On the last day of the final primary voting, candidate Kim Moon-soo rode the metropolitan express train with the youth.



He emphasized his efforts in promoting the GTX project during his time as the governor of Gyeonggi Province and promised to improve transportation infrastructure.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "(If I become president) I will showcase the world's best urban railway."]



He reiterated his commitment to youth policies, including the reform of the National Pension.



Candidate Han Dong-hoon targeted the Yeongnam region for two consecutive days.



Yesterday (5.1) he campaigned in Daegu and Gyeongbuk, and today (5.2) he visited Busan and Gyeongnam, appealing for 'conservative unity.'



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "If Lee Jae-myung's Democratic Party comes to power, the possibility of truly ruining the country has increased. We must win."]



He promised to revitalize the local economy through attracting businesses.



There was a noticeable difference in stance regarding unity with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who has entered the presidential race.



Candidate Han emphasized again that he is the one to counter Lee Jae-myung.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "They are not the ones who can defeat Lee Jae-myung's Democratic Party in this life-and-death struggle."]



Candidate Kim showed a willingness to communicate with the former Prime Minister.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "We should meet soon or communicate to discuss measures..."]



Close aides expressed their intention to take the lead.



The People Power Party will conclude the primary voting today and finalize the candidate at the party convention tomorrow.



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok has repeatedly stated that he has no intention of unifying with former Prime Minister Han or the People Power Party candidate, essentially rejecting the 'big tent' approach.



Within the People Power Party, they are considering an official apology regarding the disciplinary action taken against candidate Lee Jun-seok during his time as party leader due to allegations of sexual favors.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



