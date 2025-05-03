Probe into Geonjin Beopsa continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution has conducted a search and seizure of the residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, and it has been confirmed that the warrant specified five requests made by a former executive of the Unification Church.



The prosecution suspects that the executive, who was in office at the time, attempted to make a request by handing over gifts to Kim Keon-hee through Jeon Seong-bae, known as 'Geonjin Beopsa'.



It is expected that Jeon will be summoned for questioning soon.



This is reporter Min Jeong-hee.



[Report]



The prosecution is investigating various allegations against Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geonjin Beopsa.



During the search and seizure of the residence of former President Yoon and his wife on the 30th of last month, the prosecution specifically listed five requests made by former high-ranking Unification Church executive Yoon in the warrant.



These requests include the establishment of the UN's Fifth Office in Korea, the attendance of the Minister of Education at Unification Church events, the acquisition of YTN by the Unification Church, the development project of the Mekong River site in Cambodia, and an invitation to the presidential inauguration ceremony.



Yoon reportedly stated during the prosecution's investigation that he delivered gifts worth 60 million won, including a diamond necklace and expensive imported bags, to Jeon, asking him to pass them on to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee shortly after Yoon Suk Yeol was elected president in 2022.



Among the five requests that the prosecution is examining, the only one that was specifically pursued was the Cambodia project.



[Yoon ○○/Former World Headquarters Director of the Unification Church/May 2023/Voice Altered: "The 'Mekong Peace Park Project' has already begun substantial construction preparations. It is a national-level ODA (Official Development Assistance) solidarity project...."]



Yoon is reported to have stated in a recent prosecution investigation that the Cambodia project received approval from the Unification Church's leader, Han Hak-ja.



In response, the Unification Church has stated that it has never discussed the delivery of gifts or the requests mentioned in the warrant at the church level and is unaware of them.



The prosecution, which is trying to find a connection between the expensive gifts and the requests related to the Yoon Suk Yeol government, did not find the items intended as gifts during the search and seizure of the residence.



Instead, they secured three mobile phones belonging to Mrs. Kim and some notepads.



After analyzing the seized items, the prosecution plans to summon Jeon soon to question whether Mrs. Kim was involved in any improper requests.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!