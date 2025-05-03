News 9

Tottenham dominate Bodo

입력 2025.05.03 (04:42) 수정 2025.05.03 (04:43)

[Anchor]

Tottenham, without their star player Son Heung-min due to injury, achieved a complete victory against Norway's Bodo in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals.

Son cheered for his teammates from the bench throughout the match.

Now, they are just two steps away from their first professional title.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Tottenham scored the opening goal less than a minute into the match.

A cross from Pedro Porro was deflected by Richarlison and connected to a header goal by Brennan Johnson.

Son, dressed in casual clothes and unable to sit still on the bench, smiled brightly at the early goal.

Having successfully taken the initiative, Tottenham added another goal with a long pass from Maddison.

Son also showed a relaxed demeanor, joking with his teammates as if he was finally at ease.

When Solanke scored a penalty goal in the second half, Son clenched his fists and roared, seemingly confident of the victory.

Despite Son's absence, Tottenham showcased refreshing attacking power and successfully took the initiative.

The second leg will be held on Bodo's artificial turf, known as hell for visiting teams, but Coach Postecoglou expressed confidence.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "It's artifical grass but it's still a game of football. I've been there. I've played there with Celtic. I know the experience. I think what's important for us is that we need to replicate what we did today."]

Manchester United, away in Spain, crushed Bilbao 3-0 with a multi-goal performance from Bruno Fernandes.

With both Tottenham and Manchester United winning their first legs, the possibility of an all-Premier League showdown for the Europa League trophy has increased.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

