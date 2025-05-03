News 9

Choi Tae-ho sparks Olympic hopes

[Anchor]

South Korean cycling has sent a national team since the 1948 London Olympics, but has yet to win a medal.

However, a promising young athlete has emerged, raising hopes of breaking this medal drought.

The athlete is Choi Tae-ho, a high school senior.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the story.

[Report]

South Korean cycling has won 39 gold medals in the history of the Asian Games.

However, the best Olympic result was a 4th place finish by Cho Ho-sung at the 2000 Sydney Games.

In the World Championships, there has only been one silver medal and one bronze medal, and the barriers on the world stage have always been high.

Amidst this stagnant atmosphere, a major prospect has recently emerged, and this athlete is receiving great expectations.

[Choi Tae-ho: "Hello. I am Choi Tae-ho, a 19-year-old high school senior born in 2007."]

Choi Tae-ho won two bronze medals in sprint events at last year's World Junior Championships, and in February of this year, he became the first Korean athlete to win four titles in the short distance at the Asian Junior Championships.

With explosive speed, Choi Tae-ho recently dominated the first evaluation for national team selection, surpassing adult competitors one after another.

Three years ago, Choi Tae-ho went to Australia to study cycling, and now he is steadily growing while acquiring advanced techniques in New Zealand.

The Korea Cycling Federation has identified Choi Tae-ho as a hopeful athlete who can fulfill the dream of winning an Olympic medal and is establishing a long-term development plan.

[Choi Tae-ho: "My dream is to have the opportunity for South Korea to win a medal, whether it be a gold medal or not, at the 2028 LA, 2032 Brisbane, and 2036 Olympics."]

[Lee Sang-hyun/President: "The environment for professional athletes to train is very poor. We will focus more on facilities and athlete development."]

Choi Tae-ho, ranked first in the junior world rankings for track sprints, is paving the way for a bright future for South Korean cycling.

This is KBS News Shim Byeong-il.

