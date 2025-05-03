SKT suspends new subscriptions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



SKT, which experienced a hacking incident, has decided to completely suspend new user registrations starting from the 5th.



This is a response to the government's strong administrative guidance accepted within a day, but they reiterated that they are reviewing the request for waiver of penalties for number transfers.



Reporter Kim Min-cheol has the details.



[Report]



At an SKT store in downtown, the long lines that were present three days ago have disappeared.



This is because they are accepting reservations for SIM card replacements online.



However, the situation has not changed.



[SKT User/Voice Altered: "They still don't know. They don't know when it will come. I'm anxious; I've used SKT for a long time...."]



Ultimately, SKT accepted the government's administrative measure to suspend new registrations within a day.



This measure, starting on the 5th, will continue until the supply of SIM cards stabilizes.



Accordingly, new registrations will not be possible at SKT's directly operated stores and at stores contracted with SKT.



They plan to focus on SIM card replacement tasks, estimating that a maximum of 250,000 people can be accommodated for replacements per day.



However, concerns about effectiveness have arisen as sales points are excluded.



[Yoo Young-sang/SKT CEO: "Sales points do not actually have direct contracts with SK Telecom. They are much smaller businesses than the agencies..."]



They are also pushing for automatic enrollment in the 'SIM Protection Service,' prioritizing the elderly aged 75 and over.



However, they have reiterated that they are reviewing the request for waiver of penalties for users who wish to cancel their contracts.



[SKT User/Voice Altered: "They told me to pay the penalty. So I'm just going to cancel. How can I live waiting for a month?"]



SKT stated that they will focus on securing 10 million SIM cards by next month, and if there are no supply disruptions, they expect that the scarcity will ease somewhat around the 15th.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



