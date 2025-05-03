News 9

Food prices up amid weak demand

입력 2025.05.03 (04:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It is natural for prices to drop when the number of buyers decreases.

However, despite a decline in consumption in our country, overall prices are not falling.

The significant rise in food prices is a major factor.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon reports.

[Report]

The meat section of the large supermarket is bustling.

Up to 50% off.

People are flocking to buy meat ahead of the holiday.

[Oh Kyung-ok/Dongjak, Seoul : "I really like meat dishes, but since prices are high these days, I specifically came to shop on the day when Hanwoo is on sale."]

Last month, meat prices rose particularly high.

Pork increased by 6.8% compared to a year ago, and beef, both domestic and imported, rose by 4-5%.

This is more than double the 2.1% increase in consumer prices.

Looking at the recent trends in food prices separately, after hitting a low at the end of last year, the increase rate rose to 3.3%.

If we look only at processed foods, the increase is even steeper.

From a 1% increase rate in November last year, it jumped to 4.1% in just five months.

This is due to major food companies consecutively raising prices for ramen and snacks.

[Park Sung-won/Yongsan, Seoul: "(The price of beverages) is rising by 50 or 100 won, so I think I hesitate even to choose what I usually pick."]

There are factors that could lower prices.

Last month, oil prices fell for the first time in five months, and demand is sluggish to the point that 'vanishing consumption' is being mentioned.

However, it seems that the rising food prices are offsetting this.

The prices of international raw materials like flour and sugar have risen, coupled with a high exchange rate maintaining around 1,400 won to the dollar.

[Park Byeong-seon/Director of Price Trends, Statistics Korea: "Processed food companies have raised their prices since the end of last year due to the high exchange rate, and this is expected to act as a factor for price increases for the time being."]

Last month, insurance premiums, including deductible health insurance, increased, leading to a 3.3% rise in personal service prices.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Food prices up amid weak demand
    • 입력 2025-05-03 04:42:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

It is natural for prices to drop when the number of buyers decreases.

However, despite a decline in consumption in our country, overall prices are not falling.

The significant rise in food prices is a major factor.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon reports.

[Report]

The meat section of the large supermarket is bustling.

Up to 50% off.

People are flocking to buy meat ahead of the holiday.

[Oh Kyung-ok/Dongjak, Seoul : "I really like meat dishes, but since prices are high these days, I specifically came to shop on the day when Hanwoo is on sale."]

Last month, meat prices rose particularly high.

Pork increased by 6.8% compared to a year ago, and beef, both domestic and imported, rose by 4-5%.

This is more than double the 2.1% increase in consumer prices.

Looking at the recent trends in food prices separately, after hitting a low at the end of last year, the increase rate rose to 3.3%.

If we look only at processed foods, the increase is even steeper.

From a 1% increase rate in November last year, it jumped to 4.1% in just five months.

This is due to major food companies consecutively raising prices for ramen and snacks.

[Park Sung-won/Yongsan, Seoul: "(The price of beverages) is rising by 50 or 100 won, so I think I hesitate even to choose what I usually pick."]

There are factors that could lower prices.

Last month, oil prices fell for the first time in five months, and demand is sluggish to the point that 'vanishing consumption' is being mentioned.

However, it seems that the rising food prices are offsetting this.

The prices of international raw materials like flour and sugar have risen, coupled with a high exchange rate maintaining around 1,400 won to the dollar.

[Park Byeong-seon/Director of Price Trends, Statistics Korea: "Processed food companies have raised their prices since the end of last year due to the high exchange rate, and this is expected to act as a factor for price increases for the time being."]

Last month, insurance premiums, including deductible health insurance, increased, leading to a 3.3% rise in personal service prices.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

5월 15일 첫 공판…파기환송심 속도 내나?

5월 15일 첫 공판…파기환송심 속도 내나?
민주당, ‘대통령 당선 시 재판 정지’ 법 개정…국민의힘 “입법 쿠데타”

민주당, ‘대통령 당선 시 재판 정지’ 법 개정…국민의힘 “입법 쿠데타”
한덕수 “개헌하고 3년 뒤 퇴임” …오세훈과 ‘쪽방촌’ 방문

한덕수 “개헌하고 3년 뒤 퇴임” …오세훈과 ‘쪽방촌’ 방문
이재명, 강원 접경지 ‘경청투어’ …“군사합의 복원, 지역경제 회복”

이재명, 강원 접경지 ‘경청투어’ …“군사합의 복원, 지역경제 회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.