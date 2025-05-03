Food prices up amid weak demand

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It is natural for prices to drop when the number of buyers decreases.



However, despite a decline in consumption in our country, overall prices are not falling.



The significant rise in food prices is a major factor.



Reporter Lee Do-yoon reports.



[Report]



The meat section of the large supermarket is bustling.



Up to 50% off.



People are flocking to buy meat ahead of the holiday.



[Oh Kyung-ok/Dongjak, Seoul : "I really like meat dishes, but since prices are high these days, I specifically came to shop on the day when Hanwoo is on sale."]



Last month, meat prices rose particularly high.



Pork increased by 6.8% compared to a year ago, and beef, both domestic and imported, rose by 4-5%.



This is more than double the 2.1% increase in consumer prices.



Looking at the recent trends in food prices separately, after hitting a low at the end of last year, the increase rate rose to 3.3%.



If we look only at processed foods, the increase is even steeper.



From a 1% increase rate in November last year, it jumped to 4.1% in just five months.



This is due to major food companies consecutively raising prices for ramen and snacks.



[Park Sung-won/Yongsan, Seoul: "(The price of beverages) is rising by 50 or 100 won, so I think I hesitate even to choose what I usually pick."]



There are factors that could lower prices.



Last month, oil prices fell for the first time in five months, and demand is sluggish to the point that 'vanishing consumption' is being mentioned.



However, it seems that the rising food prices are offsetting this.



The prices of international raw materials like flour and sugar have risen, coupled with a high exchange rate maintaining around 1,400 won to the dollar.



[Park Byeong-seon/Director of Price Trends, Statistics Korea: "Processed food companies have raised their prices since the end of last year due to the high exchange rate, and this is expected to act as a factor for price increases for the time being."]



Last month, insurance premiums, including deductible health insurance, increased, leading to a 3.3% rise in personal service prices.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



