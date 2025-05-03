Kim Moon-soo wins PPP nomination

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Moon-soo has been elected as the presidential candidate for the People Power Party.



He has a 13% point lead over candidate Han Dong-hoon.



This margin can be seen as neither small nor large, but it carries various meanings.



Today (May 3), we will first report on the results of the People Power Party primary.



Lee Yoon-woo reports.



[Report]



[Hwang Woo-yeo/Chairman of the People Power Party Election Management Committee: "I declare that Kim Moon-soo has been elected as the candidate for the 21st President of the People Power Party."]



In a fierce competition, the People Power Party presidential primary was held up to the third round.



The final winner is candidate Kim Moon-soo.



With 56.53% of the votes, candidate Kim defeated Han Dong-hoon, who received 43.47% of the votes.



Candidate Kim won in both party and public sentiment, which were each weighted at 50%, and particularly widened the gap with Han in the party member voting by more than 20 percentage points.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo stated that he will prevent the Democratic Party's parliamentary dictatorship and will surely achieve victory.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "If we cannot stop the Democratic Party's dictatorship, our free democracy will collapse, and the future of South Korea will be bleak. I will make South Korea even greater."]



He emphasized that he will become a president who fulfills the dreams of the youth and a president who creates jobs.



Candidate Han Dong-hoon, who faced off against Kim in the final primary amid the so-called pro versus anti-impeachment dynamics, expressed his intention to accept the results and continue to work with the people and party members.



[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "I ask our candidate Kim Moon-soo to prevent this country from becoming a country in danger."]



The announcement of the election campaign committee was also made immediately.



Chairman Kwon Young-se will serve as the permanent campaign chair, while candidates Han Dong-hoon, Ahn Cheol-soo, and Na Kyung-won will take on the roles of campaign chairs.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo is actively involved in the so-called anti-Lee Jae-myung big tent party, and with him elected as the final presidential candidate of the People Power Party, discussions on unification are expected to gain momentum in the future.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!