News 9

Solidarity to block Lee Jae-myung

입력 2025.05.03 (22:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In his acceptance speech, candidate Kim Moon-soo called up other candidates he competed against to the stage.

He strongly expressed his stance that he would join forces with any group for an anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition.

Next, we have Hyun Ye-seul with the report.

[Report]

Throughout the primary process, candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized the 'anti-Lee Jae-myung' coalition.

Immediately after being confirmed as the presidential candidate, he referred to Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party as a 'dictator' and made sharp remarks.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "They have carried out indiscriminate series of impeachments. They are destroying the separation of powers. If these people take power, a terrible dictatorship will unfold."]

He reiterated his strong willingness for active merging.

He emphasized that the People Power Party is a melting pot and that he would embrace and merge with anyone, including former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and reform party candidate Lee Jun-seok.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "To prevent the Lee Jae-myung faction from coming to power, we will build a strong coalition with any force."]

He promised to change the outdated 1987 system and also pledged to amend the constitution.

He stated that he would carry out reforms across the political, judicial and electoral systems, including the abolition of the parliamentary immunity privilege.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "The Board of Audit and Inspection will audit the Election Commission, and we will abolish the early voting system."]

He announced plans to promote a second pension reform involving youth representatives and to create a paradise for young entrepreneurs.

However, regarding the unification plan with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, he mentioned that they would meet frequently in the future but avoided specific comments.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "Wouldn't it be a bit strange to say that we are presenting a unification plan starting today?"]

He stated that he had not thought about or had any specific discussions regarding the party expulsion of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Solidarity to block Lee Jae-myung
    • 입력 2025-05-03 22:53:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

In his acceptance speech, candidate Kim Moon-soo called up other candidates he competed against to the stage.

He strongly expressed his stance that he would join forces with any group for an anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition.

Next, we have Hyun Ye-seul with the report.

[Report]

Throughout the primary process, candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized the 'anti-Lee Jae-myung' coalition.

Immediately after being confirmed as the presidential candidate, he referred to Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party as a 'dictator' and made sharp remarks.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "They have carried out indiscriminate series of impeachments. They are destroying the separation of powers. If these people take power, a terrible dictatorship will unfold."]

He reiterated his strong willingness for active merging.

He emphasized that the People Power Party is a melting pot and that he would embrace and merge with anyone, including former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and reform party candidate Lee Jun-seok.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "To prevent the Lee Jae-myung faction from coming to power, we will build a strong coalition with any force."]

He promised to change the outdated 1987 system and also pledged to amend the constitution.

He stated that he would carry out reforms across the political, judicial and electoral systems, including the abolition of the parliamentary immunity privilege.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "The Board of Audit and Inspection will audit the Election Commission, and we will abolish the early voting system."]

He announced plans to promote a second pension reform involving youth representatives and to create a paradise for young entrepreneurs.

However, regarding the unification plan with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, he mentioned that they would meet frequently in the future but avoided specific comments.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "Wouldn't it be a bit strange to say that we are presenting a unification plan starting today?"]

He stated that he had not thought about or had any specific discussions regarding the party expulsion of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수, 국민의힘 대선 후보 선출…“반드시 승리”

김문수, 국민의힘 대선 후보 선출…“반드시 승리”
한덕수 “‘개헌 빅텐트’ 쳐야…<br>개헌 말바꾸기는 중대범죄”

한덕수 “‘개헌 빅텐트’ 쳐야…개헌 말바꾸기는 중대범죄”
이재명, 김문수·한덕수 겨냥 “헌정 파괴 세력 연합”…“국민이 지켜줄 것”

이재명, 김문수·한덕수 겨냥 “헌정 파괴 세력 연합”…“국민이 지켜줄 것”
민주당 “대법원장 탄핵” 목소리 분출…국민의힘 “이성 상실”

민주당 “대법원장 탄핵” 목소리 분출…국민의힘 “이성 상실”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.