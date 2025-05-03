Solidarity to block Lee Jae-myung

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In his acceptance speech, candidate Kim Moon-soo called up other candidates he competed against to the stage.



He strongly expressed his stance that he would join forces with any group for an anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition.



Next, we have Hyun Ye-seul with the report.



[Report]



Throughout the primary process, candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized the 'anti-Lee Jae-myung' coalition.



Immediately after being confirmed as the presidential candidate, he referred to Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party as a 'dictator' and made sharp remarks.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "They have carried out indiscriminate series of impeachments. They are destroying the separation of powers. If these people take power, a terrible dictatorship will unfold."]



He reiterated his strong willingness for active merging.



He emphasized that the People Power Party is a melting pot and that he would embrace and merge with anyone, including former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and reform party candidate Lee Jun-seok.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "To prevent the Lee Jae-myung faction from coming to power, we will build a strong coalition with any force."]



He promised to change the outdated 1987 system and also pledged to amend the constitution.



He stated that he would carry out reforms across the political, judicial and electoral systems, including the abolition of the parliamentary immunity privilege.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "The Board of Audit and Inspection will audit the Election Commission, and we will abolish the early voting system."]



He announced plans to promote a second pension reform involving youth representatives and to create a paradise for young entrepreneurs.



However, regarding the unification plan with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, he mentioned that they would meet frequently in the future but avoided specific comments.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "Wouldn't it be a bit strange to say that we are presenting a unification plan starting today?"]



He stated that he had not thought about or had any specific discussions regarding the party expulsion of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.



