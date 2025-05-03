News 9

Han reiterates need for ‘big tent’

[Anchor]

Now the focus is on the possibility of an alliance with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Former Prime Minister Han also ignited discussions on constitutional amendment today (May 3), with remarks seemingly aimed against Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Kim Yu-dae reports.

[Report]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited the Parliamentarian’s Society, a gathering of former lawmakers.

He reiterated his commitment to complete the constitutional amendment in the second year of his term and retire in the third year.

He stated that forces seeking power cannot complete the constitutional amendment, seemingly targeting Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.

[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "(Regarding the constitutional amendment) If you change your words overnight, I think this is a serious crime against the people." ]

He also revealed his vision for a so-called 'big tent' party.

He emphasized that the big tent should not be an attack on a specific individual, but rather a 'coalition for constitutional amendment' aimed at realizing true rule of law and national unity.

[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "I believe we need to set up a 'big tent' to amend a constitution that is now 38 years old and no longer fits the spirit of the times." ]

Former Prime Minister Han then congratulated the People Power Party's nominated candidate for the presidential election, Kim Moon-soo, with a phone call.

He confirmed his willingness to merge, suggesting they meet as soon as possible.

Lee Jun-seok, the candidate from the Reform Party, another pillar of the 'big tent' party, criticized both the Democratic Party and the People Power Party.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "To the weak forces of the People Power Party, and the Democratic Party, which is displaying even more vested entitlement than when they were young, I want to say in two words: both of you, get out." ]

He also expressed concerns that the terms unification or big tent would muddle the election landscape, reiterating his stance against the 'anti-Lee Jae-myung' coalition movement.

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

