Lee criticizes alliance movements

[Anchor]

Now, we turn to news of the Democratic Party.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung continued his scheduled regional livelihood tour today (May 3).

He also criticized unification movements between candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the story.

[Report]

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is on his second day of listening to public sentiment in the Gangwon region.

He showed a sharp reaction upon hearing the news of the presidential candidate nomination of the People Power Party.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The top priority is to hold accountable the forces that are destroying the constitution and to restore constitutional order, but it seems things are going in the complete opposite direction..."]

In particular, he criticized the 'anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition' being planned by candidates Kim Moon-soo and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It's not surprising that forces that are anti-constitutional and destructive to the democratic republic are uniting."]

Candidate Lee stated that ultimately, the public will judge and assess everything.

He refrained from commenting on the controversial issue of his election law violation retrial.

He emphasized that the party and the election campaign committee will handle it appropriately, expressing trust in the public.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I have been through quite a lot in life, but in the end, the public has always supported me, and I believe they will continue to do so..."]

Meanwhile, Candidate Lee announced a pledge to revitalize customized fisheries in the East Coast region.

He promised to strengthen support for small-scale fishermen and improve living conditions in fishing villages.

Additionally, he stated that he would expand disaster insurance for aquaculture and support the influx of young people into fishing villages.

Candidate Lee plans to visit the northern Gyeongbuk and Chungbuk regions tomorrow (May 4) to listen to public sentiment.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

