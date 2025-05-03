DP motions to impeach Chief Justice

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party is continuously voicing its opposition against the Supreme Court, which has ruled to overturn the acquittal of candidate Lee Jae-myung.



There have even been public calls for the impeachment of Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the response from the People Power Party.



[Report]



The Democratic Party has characterized the Supreme Court's reversal decision of Lee Jae-myung's election law violation acquittal as 'interference in the presidential election.'



[Han Min-soo/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "If the judiciary attempts to manipulate the presidential election through a 'judicial coup,' we sternly warn that the anger of the South Korean people cannot be contained."]



Today (May 3), first-term lawmakers have officially initiated the process for the impeachment of Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae.



[Lee Geon-tae/Lawmaker/Democratic Party: "We will immediately begin the impeachment process against Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, who is leading this 'judicial coup.'"]



The party's policy committee chair also stated that a response at the National Assembly level is necessary.



The Democratic Party plans to hold an emergency general meeting tomorrow (May 4), where the push for impeachment against Chief Justice Cho is expected to be a key agenda item.



They have also officially launched a public relations campaign targeting the judiciary.



They have started a petition demanding the disclosure of log records to see if the Supreme Court justices properly reviewed the records, and have announced plans to request the submission of related materials regarding record reviews.



The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party's intimidation of the judiciary as reaching absurd levels and urged candidate Lee not to resort to tricks and to face trial quickly.



[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Spokesperson: "Has the Democratic Party lost even the minimum sense of responsibility and reason solely for the sake of protecting Lee Jae-myung that they no longer see the people?"



They also urged the Seoul High Court, which is handling the retrial, not to be swayed by external pressure and to deliver a fair judgment.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



