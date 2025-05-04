Upcoming election landscape

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The upcoming presidential election landscape is expected to be shaken once again depending on whether the People Power Party candidates merge.



Political reporter Kim Min-hyuk is here with us.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo has been the most acceptive of the demand to merge with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for a so-called "Kim Duck-soo" strategy. Is there any change in this position?



[Reporter]



Yes, during the primary campaigning, the candidate most proactive about unification was indeed Kim Moon-soo.



However, recently, he seems to avoid directly mentioning the name of the former Prime Minister for unification or making specific comments.



Today (May 3), when asked about unification, he said, "Isn't it strange to present a plan right after becoming a candidate today?" and chose to discuss it gradually.



[Anchor]



It sounds like he won't simply concede. So has he changed his stance on unification?



[Reporter]



It doesn't seem that his stance on unification has changed, but Kim's position has shifted.



He has become the final presidential nominee of the People Power Party.



There have been complaints from Kim's camp that the party leadership seems to be rushing the unification process.



However, it seems that Kim cannot avoid the possibility of a merge.



Just looking at the results of the final primary of the People Power Party today, Candidate Kim Moon-soo won significantly against Candidate Han Dong-hoon by a margin of 22.5 percentage points in the party member vote. This is seen as reflecting expectations for unification.



[Anchor]



There are only 8 days left until candidate registration. It seems that they can't drag this out for too long; when do you think the unification will happen?



[Reporter]



Yes, the official election campaign starts at midnight on the 12th.



Therefore, voices within the People Power Party suggest that unification should happen by the 7th or 8th.



It takes time to prepare election materials and such.



During this holiday period, contact between the two sides will take place.



They may draw a tangible means for unification.



As soon as Candidate Kim was elected today, former Prime Minister Han made a phone call to congratulate him, and they agreed to meet as soon as possible.



If the two meet, discussions on unification could gain momentum.



[Anchor]



In addition to unification with former Prime Minister Han, there are discussions about a big tent that includes candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party and candidate Lee Nak-yeon of the New Future. What is the Democratic Party's reaction to this potential alliance?



[Reporter]



Yes, the Democratic Party criticized that the nomination of Candidate Kim Moon-soo today shows that the People Power Party is a party of insurrection.



Regarding the unification discussions between Candidate Kim and former Prime Minister Han, they harshly commented that the People Power Party's primary has effectively fallen to a second league, lacking any national resonance.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung also condemned it as a coalition of forces that undermine the constitutional order, but he has been more reserved about the retrial of his own election law violation case, saying the party will handle it.



[Anchor]



With the resurfacing of Candidate Lee Jae-myung's judicial risk, how do you think this issue will be resolved?



[Reporter]



The Democratic Party will hold an emergency general meeting of lawmakers tomorrow (May 4).



The impeachment of Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae is expected to be a key issue.



Today, the party's first-term lawmakers moved for impeachment, pointing out that the Supreme Court violated its internal regulations.



They stated that the case was assigned to a small panel, then immediately transferred to the full bench. And that in the process, the judicial research officers should investigate and report on the trial records before the hearing, but that procedure was not followed.



During the previous impeachment motion for Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, the hardline stance gained traction over the more cautious approach, so it remains to be seen whether the hardliners' opinions will be accepted this time as well.



