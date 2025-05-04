SIM card crisis continues at airport

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As some people set off for the four-day holiday, the journey begins with a series of challenges.



The impact of the SK Telecom SIM card crisis continued even at the airport.



Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook has the story.



[Report]



At Incheon International Airport, which was crowded with travelers for the start of the long holiday, SKT users had another line to stand in after completing their check-in.



This was because many people wanted to change their SIM cards before departure, as they could not use both the SIM protection service and international roaming service at the same time.



[Lee Heung-soo/Gyeonggi-do: "The retail branches said they didn't know when it would be available. Then I got the chance to travel and I was worried about what might happen abroad. I was concerned, so I thought I should change it just in case."]



[Yoon Ye-yoon/Sungnam, Gyeonggi-do: "I felt that the 1% chance of something going wrong could be risky when going abroad, so I had to get it changed."]



As complaints from users ahead of their departure increased, SKT announced that it would compensate those who suffered losses for leaving without being able to change their SIM cards.



[Kim Hee-seop/SK Telecom PR Center Director: "If damages arise from a duplication, it is right for us to take responsibility if we are responsible, regardless of whether you are subscribed to this service or not."]



This is interpreted as proactive efforts to minimize customer attrition in a crisis situation overlapped with delayed reporting of the hacking and a shortage of SIM cards.



In fact, Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT, stated in an internal notification, "It is a desperate situation where customer trust can collapse all at once," and announced that he would elevate the emergency management system to the highest level.



So far, about 7.4 million users have reserved SIM card replacements, but only around 940,000 have gotten their replacement.



SKT has stated that it will negotiate with domestic and international manufacturers to secure 10 million SIM cards by next month.



This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.



