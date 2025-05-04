News 9

SIM card crisis continues at airport

입력 2025.05.04 (00:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As some people set off for the four-day holiday, the journey begins with a series of challenges.

The impact of the SK Telecom SIM card crisis continued even at the airport.

Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook has the story.

[Report]

At Incheon International Airport, which was crowded with travelers for the start of the long holiday, SKT users had another line to stand in after completing their check-in.

This was because many people wanted to change their SIM cards before departure, as they could not use both the SIM protection service and international roaming service at the same time.

[Lee Heung-soo/Gyeonggi-do: "The retail branches said they didn't know when it would be available. Then I got the chance to travel and I was worried about what might happen abroad. I was concerned, so I thought I should change it just in case."]

[Yoon Ye-yoon/Sungnam, Gyeonggi-do: "I felt that the 1% chance of something going wrong could be risky when going abroad, so I had to get it changed."]

As complaints from users ahead of their departure increased, SKT announced that it would compensate those who suffered losses for leaving without being able to change their SIM cards.

[Kim Hee-seop/SK Telecom PR Center Director: "If damages arise from a duplication, it is right for us to take responsibility if we are responsible, regardless of whether you are subscribed to this service or not."]

This is interpreted as proactive efforts to minimize customer attrition in a crisis situation overlapped with delayed reporting of the hacking and a shortage of SIM cards.

In fact, Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT, stated in an internal notification, "It is a desperate situation where customer trust can collapse all at once," and announced that he would elevate the emergency management system to the highest level.

So far, about 7.4 million users have reserved SIM card replacements, but only around 940,000 have gotten their replacement.

SKT has stated that it will negotiate with domestic and international manufacturers to secure 10 million SIM cards by next month.

This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • SIM card crisis continues at airport
    • 입력 2025-05-04 00:32:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

As some people set off for the four-day holiday, the journey begins with a series of challenges.

The impact of the SK Telecom SIM card crisis continued even at the airport.

Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook has the story.

[Report]

At Incheon International Airport, which was crowded with travelers for the start of the long holiday, SKT users had another line to stand in after completing their check-in.

This was because many people wanted to change their SIM cards before departure, as they could not use both the SIM protection service and international roaming service at the same time.

[Lee Heung-soo/Gyeonggi-do: "The retail branches said they didn't know when it would be available. Then I got the chance to travel and I was worried about what might happen abroad. I was concerned, so I thought I should change it just in case."]

[Yoon Ye-yoon/Sungnam, Gyeonggi-do: "I felt that the 1% chance of something going wrong could be risky when going abroad, so I had to get it changed."]

As complaints from users ahead of their departure increased, SKT announced that it would compensate those who suffered losses for leaving without being able to change their SIM cards.

[Kim Hee-seop/SK Telecom PR Center Director: "If damages arise from a duplication, it is right for us to take responsibility if we are responsible, regardless of whether you are subscribed to this service or not."]

This is interpreted as proactive efforts to minimize customer attrition in a crisis situation overlapped with delayed reporting of the hacking and a shortage of SIM cards.

In fact, Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT, stated in an internal notification, "It is a desperate situation where customer trust can collapse all at once," and announced that he would elevate the emergency management system to the highest level.

So far, about 7.4 million users have reserved SIM card replacements, but only around 940,000 have gotten their replacement.

SKT has stated that it will negotiate with domestic and international manufacturers to secure 10 million SIM cards by next month.

This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.
정연욱
정연욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수, 국민의힘 대선 후보 선출…“반드시 승리”

김문수, 국민의힘 대선 후보 선출…“반드시 승리”
한덕수 “‘개헌 빅텐트’ 쳐야…<br>개헌 말바꾸기는 중대범죄”

한덕수 “‘개헌 빅텐트’ 쳐야…개헌 말바꾸기는 중대범죄”
이재명, 김문수·한덕수 겨냥 “헌정 파괴 세력 연합”…“국민이 지켜줄 것”

이재명, 김문수·한덕수 겨냥 “헌정 파괴 세력 연합”…“국민이 지켜줄 것”
민주당 “대법원장 탄핵” 목소리 분출…국민의힘 “이성 상실”

민주당 “대법원장 탄핵” 목소리 분출…국민의힘 “이성 상실”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.