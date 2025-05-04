News 9

Incidents on first day of holiday

2025.05.04

[Anchor]

Many people likely traveled to Jeju Island for the holiday, but they must have been taken aback by the unexpected bad weather.

Strong winds exceeding 25 meters per second caused numerous flight cancellations and delays.

Let's first look at the accident news on the Gyeongbu Expressway, and then we will bring the weather situation in Jeju.

Yang Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

The back of the van is severely crushed, and the bus windows are shattered.

At a similar time in another location, two buses in an accident have blocked the road.

Today (May 3) afternoon, there were consecutive accidents involving express buses on the Gyeongbu Expressway in Cheonan, Chungnam.

A bus collision with a van, and also a collision between buses, resulting in injuries to a total of 10 people, including two children who were seriously injured.

Thick trees along the street are swaying as if they might fall due to the wind and rain.

A Children's Day festival has suspended outdoor events due to the strong winds.

At Jeju Airport today, strong winds with maximum gusts exceeding 25 m/s caused dozens of flights to be canceled or delayed, and ferry operations were also suspended.

Damage continued, with trees breaking and traffic lights and signs being damaged.

Gray smoke is billowing from an apartment.

Around 5 PM today, a fire broke out on the 6th floor of an apartment in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

A man in his 90s suffered burns and was taken to the hospital, and eight residents evacuated.

Firefighters are spraying water on the driver's seat where smoke is rising.

This morning, a fire broke out in a parked truck next to a highway in Cheonan, Chungnam.

[Choi Sun-woo/Witness: "I saw the truck catch fire while passing by, and there was a utility pole right next to it, and the cargo area had plastic pallets loaded, so I thought there might be high risk of it spreading."]

The fire authorities believe the fire started in the vehicle's engine room.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

