Trump eases tariffs on car parts

Starting today, a 25% tariff goes into effect on automotive parts such as batteries and motors imported into the United States.



This measure is part of President Trump's initiative to protect the domestic automotive industry, which was implemented alongside the automotive tariffs that took effect last month.



However, as analyses suggested that the parts tariffs would also impact American car manufacturers, President Trump has decided to partially ease the parts tariffs for two years.



