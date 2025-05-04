Risks of fatty liver disease

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Have you struggled with your weight today (May 3), fighting a war against the scale, even after starving yourself and exercising?



If you are concerned about your health in middle age, especially your liver health, you need to lose weight first.



Reporter Yoo Kwang-seok explains the reasons.



[Report]



43-year-old Tae Kyung-hee is actively walking for exercise. He has lost 14 kg in three months from his initial weight of 107 kg, and plans to lose an additional 10 kg or more.



[Tae Kyung-hee/43 years old: "I had a health check-up about three months ago, and my liver somatic index was high, and I was told it was serious. They said if I don't exercise and control my diet, I might need surgery, and things could go wrong..."]



The reason for Mr. Tae's weight loss journey is fatty liver disease.



Despite not drinking alcohol at all, he has moderate to severe fatty liver, and liver fibrosis has progressed to stage 3, the stage just before cirrhosis.



[Lee Han-ah/Professor of Gastroenterology, Chungang University Hospital: "When body weight increases, the amount of fatty acids in the body generally increases. This also increases the amount of fat that enters liver cells."]



The prevalence of metabolic syndrome-related fatty liver disease among the adult population in Korea is 27.5%, and 60-80% of obese individuals have metabolic syndrome-related fatty liver disease.



25-40% of fatty liver cases progress to fatty liver inflammation, and 5-18% of those with fatty liver inflammation progress to cirrhosis, ultimately leading to liver cancer.



[Lee Han-ah/Professor of Gastroenterology, Chungang University Hospital: "The toxic fatty substances produced by fatty liver can cause inflammation, leading to fibrosis and even liver cancer, which is a very important point."]



In 2023, the number of patients with liver diseases, including metabolic syndrome-related fatty liver and fatty liver inflammation among the middle-aged population, was over 638,000, a 44% increase compared to ten years ago.



Metabolic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia have become the main causes of liver disease, regardless of alcohol consumption.



In contrast, the number of patients with alcoholic liver disease, caused by excessive drinking, was around 60,000, which has decreased by 30% over the past ten years.



The specific danger level that metabolic syndrome-related fatty liver disease poses on cardiovascular diseases has also been confirmed.



Domestic researchers tracked 7.3 million people who underwent national health screenings in 2009 for 12 years.



When metabolic syndrome-related fatty liver disease persists, the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction, cerebral infarction, and angina increases by 57%.



[Kim Seung-eop/Professor of Gastroenterology, Severance Hospital: "These factors (metabolic syndrome risk factors) are all closely related to insulin resistance and systemic inflammation. Therefore, there is an inherent connection between metabolic syndrome-related fatty liver disease and cardiovascular complications."]



To reduce fatty liver, weight loss is a priority.



Losing more than 7% of body weight reduces liver fat and inflammation, and losing more than 10% improves liver fibrosis.



Moderate-intensity aerobic exercises such as brisk walking and cycling, along with strength training using 50-70% of maximum strength for more than 30 minutes at least three times a week, should be practiced.



It is necessary to reduce daily total energy intake by at least 500 kcal.



Proteins from milk, eggs, and tofu, as well as green and yellow vegetables, help regenerate liver cells.



On the other hand, instant foods, processed foods, and fatty meats contribute to fatty liver, and alcohol directly causes liver damage.



This is KBS News, Yoo Kwang-seok.



