N. Korea reopens to foreign tourists

[Anchor]



Last month, on April 4th, an international marathon was held in Pyongyang, North Korea. Over 200 foreign participants from around the world took part.



The marathon event included a sightseeing schedule around various locations in Pyongyang, where unexpected scenes were captured by their cameras.



Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.



[Report]



[“Wow~~”]



A British YouTuber who participated in the Pyongyang marathon last month.



[AntMack Goes/British YouTuber: “Wow, what a surreal experience! That is absolutely wild.”]



The first unfamiliar sight captured in his video is the numerous advertisements surrounding Kim Il-sung Stadium.



Ads for smartphones, banks, and online shopping malls are displayed in visible spots, and advertisements for electronic wallets suggest that electronic payments have become commonplace.



The simple product advertisements that used to dominate have decreased.



Tourism products linked to the marathon participation.



In addition to the traditional spots like Mansudae Hill Grand Monument and Kim Il-sung's birthplace, several new tourist sites have been added.



The Kangdong Greenhouse Complex, completed in March last year, stands out with its large scale and clean interior. What stands out is a photo of Chairman Kim Jong-un and his daughter Ju-ae taken during their visit at the time of its opening.



A cocktail show is also held at a riverside restaurant along the Taedong River.



[“Yay~~”]



The bartender spins bottles around, trying to engage the tourists.



A large-scale beer house that has opened in the new district of Pyongyang is also reported to be a new addition to the travel itinerary.



After the lifting of extended COVID restrictions, North Korea has begun to welcome back Western tourists.



With tourism products linked to the Wonsan Kalma zone, which is set to open in June, it seems they are gearing up for a full-scale effort to earn foreign currency.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



