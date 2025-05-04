Law firm “pre-deposit scam”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It is an absurd situation where, after sending a deposit of tens of millions of won to hire a law firm for an appeal, the conviction from the first trial remains confirmed as is.



What happened that led to losing money and still having to serve a prison sentence?

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



In his first trial last October, Mr. Yoon was sentenced to two years in prison for receiving over 400 million won from a client and failing to supply goods.



Since he had reached a settlement with most of his victims, he decided to appeal after consulting with the office manager of a law firm.



Mr. Yoon sent a 2 million won retainer fee and 20 million won pre-deposit to the office manager, who promised to represent him in the appeal process.



[Yoon ○○: "They said, 'It's good to make a pre-deposit,' and when I asked how much I should deposit, they said, 'The more you deposit, the better it is.'"]



However, in March, Mr. Yoon received an unbelievable call from the court.



He was informed that the appeal was not filed on time, and the first trial ruling was confirmed as is.



Upon checking, it turned out that the 20 million won pre-deposit had not been sent to the court.



It was discovered that the law firm had been closed for a long time, and no lawyer had even been appointed.



[Yoon ○○: "I never imagined that a law office would scam me. Honestly, I felt like my world was falling apart. I was deprived of the opportunity to appeal..."]



There have been ongoing fraud cases where deposits are demanded under the pretense of reducing sentences, and even lawyers have participated in these schemes.



Since there is no upper limit on the pre-deposit for criminal trials, the scale of damage is significant.



[Lee Sa-baek/Spokesperson for the Seoul Bar Association: "You need to verify whether the pre-deposit was properly made through documentation. If you go to the Supreme Court's 'My Case Search,' you can check what documents were submitted and whether the deposit was made."]



Ultimately, Mr. Yoon, who is serving a prison sentence, has filed a complaint against the office manager, Mr. Son, for fraud and violation of the Attorney-at-Law Act, while also submitting a request to restore his right to appeal to the court.



This is Shin Hyun-wook from KBS News.



