Geonjin Beopsa re-summoned
입력 2025.05.04 (03:57) 수정 2025.05.04 (03:57)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The prosecution investigating the bribery allegations against Jeon Seong-bae, known as "Geonjin Beopsa," summoned him again today (May 3) for questioning.
This appears to be part of a supplementary investigation into the five business requests related to the Unification Church mentioned in the search warrant for the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.
Jeong Hae-joo reports.
[Report]
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office re-summoned Jeon Seong-bae this morning and conducted the investigation past lunchtime.
This is a follow-up investigation after the search of the residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others on the 30th of last month to confirm the allegations of bribery against Jeon.
It is reported that the prosecution focused on whether Jeon had any influence or specific discussions regarding the five business requests, including the development of the Mekong River site in Cambodia, which were specified in the search warrant to have been made by Mr. Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters.
The prosecution is expanding the investigation, including filing charges against Mr. Yoon's wife, who was the financial director of the Unification Church's global headquarters at the time.
Additionally, they are further investigating the whereabouts of a diamond necklace worth 60 million won that Mr. Yoon gave to Jeon in 2022, saying, "Please pass this on to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee."
The necklace was not found during the search of the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.
Based on the statements of the suspects, including Jeon, the prosecution is expected to coordinate the timing and necessity of summoning Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.
This is KBS News Jeong Hae-joo.
The prosecution investigating the bribery allegations against Jeon Seong-bae, known as "Geonjin Beopsa," summoned him again today (May 3) for questioning.
This appears to be part of a supplementary investigation into the five business requests related to the Unification Church mentioned in the search warrant for the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.
Jeong Hae-joo reports.
[Report]
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office re-summoned Jeon Seong-bae this morning and conducted the investigation past lunchtime.
This is a follow-up investigation after the search of the residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others on the 30th of last month to confirm the allegations of bribery against Jeon.
It is reported that the prosecution focused on whether Jeon had any influence or specific discussions regarding the five business requests, including the development of the Mekong River site in Cambodia, which were specified in the search warrant to have been made by Mr. Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters.
The prosecution is expanding the investigation, including filing charges against Mr. Yoon's wife, who was the financial director of the Unification Church's global headquarters at the time.
Additionally, they are further investigating the whereabouts of a diamond necklace worth 60 million won that Mr. Yoon gave to Jeon in 2022, saying, "Please pass this on to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee."
The necklace was not found during the search of the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.
Based on the statements of the suspects, including Jeon, the prosecution is expected to coordinate the timing and necessity of summoning Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.
This is KBS News Jeong Hae-joo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Geonjin Beopsa re-summoned
-
- 입력 2025-05-04 03:57:22
- 수정2025-05-04 03:57:35
[Anchor]
The prosecution investigating the bribery allegations against Jeon Seong-bae, known as "Geonjin Beopsa," summoned him again today (May 3) for questioning.
This appears to be part of a supplementary investigation into the five business requests related to the Unification Church mentioned in the search warrant for the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.
Jeong Hae-joo reports.
[Report]
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office re-summoned Jeon Seong-bae this morning and conducted the investigation past lunchtime.
This is a follow-up investigation after the search of the residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others on the 30th of last month to confirm the allegations of bribery against Jeon.
It is reported that the prosecution focused on whether Jeon had any influence or specific discussions regarding the five business requests, including the development of the Mekong River site in Cambodia, which were specified in the search warrant to have been made by Mr. Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters.
The prosecution is expanding the investigation, including filing charges against Mr. Yoon's wife, who was the financial director of the Unification Church's global headquarters at the time.
Additionally, they are further investigating the whereabouts of a diamond necklace worth 60 million won that Mr. Yoon gave to Jeon in 2022, saying, "Please pass this on to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee."
The necklace was not found during the search of the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.
Based on the statements of the suspects, including Jeon, the prosecution is expected to coordinate the timing and necessity of summoning Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.
This is KBS News Jeong Hae-joo.
The prosecution investigating the bribery allegations against Jeon Seong-bae, known as "Geonjin Beopsa," summoned him again today (May 3) for questioning.
This appears to be part of a supplementary investigation into the five business requests related to the Unification Church mentioned in the search warrant for the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.
Jeong Hae-joo reports.
[Report]
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office re-summoned Jeon Seong-bae this morning and conducted the investigation past lunchtime.
This is a follow-up investigation after the search of the residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others on the 30th of last month to confirm the allegations of bribery against Jeon.
It is reported that the prosecution focused on whether Jeon had any influence or specific discussions regarding the five business requests, including the development of the Mekong River site in Cambodia, which were specified in the search warrant to have been made by Mr. Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters.
The prosecution is expanding the investigation, including filing charges against Mr. Yoon's wife, who was the financial director of the Unification Church's global headquarters at the time.
Additionally, they are further investigating the whereabouts of a diamond necklace worth 60 million won that Mr. Yoon gave to Jeon in 2022, saying, "Please pass this on to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee."
The necklace was not found during the search of the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.
Based on the statements of the suspects, including Jeon, the prosecution is expected to coordinate the timing and necessity of summoning Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.
This is KBS News Jeong Hae-joo.
-
-
정해주 기자 seyo@kbs.co.kr정해주 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.