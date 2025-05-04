News 9

Geonjin Beopsa re-summoned

입력 2025.05.04 (03:57) 수정 2025.05.04 (03:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prosecution investigating the bribery allegations against Jeon Seong-bae, known as "Geonjin Beopsa," summoned him again today (May 3) for questioning.

This appears to be part of a supplementary investigation into the five business requests related to the Unification Church mentioned in the search warrant for the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.

Jeong Hae-joo reports.

[Report]

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office re-summoned Jeon Seong-bae this morning and conducted the investigation past lunchtime.

This is a follow-up investigation after the search of the residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others on the 30th of last month to confirm the allegations of bribery against Jeon.

It is reported that the prosecution focused on whether Jeon had any influence or specific discussions regarding the five business requests, including the development of the Mekong River site in Cambodia, which were specified in the search warrant to have been made by Mr. Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters.

The prosecution is expanding the investigation, including filing charges against Mr. Yoon's wife, who was the financial director of the Unification Church's global headquarters at the time.

Additionally, they are further investigating the whereabouts of a diamond necklace worth 60 million won that Mr. Yoon gave to Jeon in 2022, saying, "Please pass this on to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee."

The necklace was not found during the search of the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.

Based on the statements of the suspects, including Jeon, the prosecution is expected to coordinate the timing and necessity of summoning Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

This is KBS News Jeong Hae-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Geonjin Beopsa re-summoned
    • 입력 2025-05-04 03:57:22
    • 수정2025-05-04 03:57:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prosecution investigating the bribery allegations against Jeon Seong-bae, known as "Geonjin Beopsa," summoned him again today (May 3) for questioning.

This appears to be part of a supplementary investigation into the five business requests related to the Unification Church mentioned in the search warrant for the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.

Jeong Hae-joo reports.

[Report]

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office re-summoned Jeon Seong-bae this morning and conducted the investigation past lunchtime.

This is a follow-up investigation after the search of the residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others on the 30th of last month to confirm the allegations of bribery against Jeon.

It is reported that the prosecution focused on whether Jeon had any influence or specific discussions regarding the five business requests, including the development of the Mekong River site in Cambodia, which were specified in the search warrant to have been made by Mr. Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters.

The prosecution is expanding the investigation, including filing charges against Mr. Yoon's wife, who was the financial director of the Unification Church's global headquarters at the time.

Additionally, they are further investigating the whereabouts of a diamond necklace worth 60 million won that Mr. Yoon gave to Jeon in 2022, saying, "Please pass this on to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee."

The necklace was not found during the search of the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.

Based on the statements of the suspects, including Jeon, the prosecution is expected to coordinate the timing and necessity of summoning Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

This is KBS News Jeong Hae-joo.
정해주
정해주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수, 국민의힘 대선 후보 선출…“반드시 승리”

김문수, 국민의힘 대선 후보 선출…“반드시 승리”
한덕수 “‘개헌 빅텐트’ 쳐야…<br>개헌 말바꾸기는 중대범죄”

한덕수 “‘개헌 빅텐트’ 쳐야…개헌 말바꾸기는 중대범죄”
이재명, 김문수·한덕수 겨냥 “헌정 파괴 세력 연합”…“국민이 지켜줄 것”

이재명, 김문수·한덕수 겨냥 “헌정 파괴 세력 연합”…“국민이 지켜줄 것”
민주당 “대법원장 탄핵” 목소리 분출…국민의힘 “이성 상실”

민주당 “대법원장 탄핵” 목소리 분출…국민의힘 “이성 상실”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.