Geonjin Beopsa re-summoned

[Anchor]



The prosecution investigating the bribery allegations against Jeon Seong-bae, known as "Geonjin Beopsa," summoned him again today (May 3) for questioning.



This appears to be part of a supplementary investigation into the five business requests related to the Unification Church mentioned in the search warrant for the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.



Jeong Hae-joo reports.



[Report]



The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office re-summoned Jeon Seong-bae this morning and conducted the investigation past lunchtime.



This is a follow-up investigation after the search of the residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others on the 30th of last month to confirm the allegations of bribery against Jeon.



It is reported that the prosecution focused on whether Jeon had any influence or specific discussions regarding the five business requests , including the development of the Mekong River site in Cambodia, which were specified in the search warrant to have been made by Mr. Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters.



The prosecution is expanding the investigation, including filing charges against Mr. Yoon's wife, who was the financial director of the Unification Church's global headquarters at the time.



Additionally, they are further investigating the whereabouts of a diamond necklace worth 60 million won that Mr. Yoon gave to Jeon in 2022, saying, "Please pass this on to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee."



The necklace was not found during the search of the residence of former President Yoon and his wife.



Based on the statements of the suspects, including Jeon, the prosecution is expected to coordinate the timing and necessity of summoning Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.



This is KBS News Jeong Hae-joo.



