U.S. eyes Greenland for minerals

[Anchor]



The treasure island hidden in ice is the Arctic's Greenland.



From precious resources like rare earth elements to its strategic value as a key point in the Arctic route, there must be a reason why Trump is so eager for it.



The competition for preemption among countries has begun.



Our correspondent Jo Bit-na reports from the field.



[Report]



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/March: "We need Greenland very importantly for international security. We hae to have Greenland."]



The once quiet Greenland has become a bustling place thanks to President Trump.



[Pia/Greenland Tour Company Captain: "A lot of people saying that they come to Greenland because of what's happening politically."]



In addition to its geopolitical value, Greenland is gaining renewed attention for its natural resources.



Not only is it economically significant, but most of the key minerals that could have its supply chains disrupted at any time are buried in Greenland.



In particular, rare earth elements, which are essential resources for advanced industries, are estimated to be buried in amounts of 36.1 million tons.



[Jakob Kløve Kaiding/Senior Consultant, Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland: "Rare earth elements that has a high potential, platinum group elements, titanium for instance, niobium, tantalum, and strontium."]



Realizing its value, the Greenland government has begun granting resource exploration permits to companies around the world, sparking a gold rush-like competition for resource acquisition.



However, the harsh Arctic climate and Greenland's still inadequate infrastructure make it difficult to achieve immediate results.



One-third of the entire population lives in Nuuk, located in the southern part of Greenland.



There are no roads connecting villages, so to move to another village, one must use boats or aircraft.



The Greenland government hopes that the world's interest, including that of the United States, will lead to investment.



However, the residents all agree that they do not wish to become Americans.



This is Jo Bit-na reporting for KBS News from Nuuk, Greenland.



