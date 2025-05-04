Success of K-Musical “The Great Gatsby”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



"The Great Gatsby" overwhelms the audience with its dazzling stage production.



A musical produced by a Korean producer has taken the stage in London's West End following its success on Broadway in New York.



Kim Sang-hyup reports.



[Report]



["Is all this made entirely from your own imagination?"]



["My life has to be like this."]



The best-selling novel, considered one of the greatest masterpieces of 20th century America, was adapted into a film that won two Academy Awards.



["And when you think the party stops...The party's roaring on"]



This time, as a musical, it debuted on Broadway last year, won a Tony Award, and recorded box office sales of over 100 billion won, and now it has entered the musical stronghold of London's West End.



[Jamie Muscato/Gatsby: "I was thrilled. I had heard about on Broadway and I knew it was an amazing success there. And I was just happy to be part of the party."]



The response from the notoriously discerning London audience has also been successful.



[Hani Karais/Audience: "It feels very relevant. But it's just so interesting to look at. So beautifully sung. Well done, all of you. Well done, Korea!"



In just the opening week, it achieved box office sales of 9 billion won.



[Richard Barber/British Audience: "The production is very faithful to the book. So the story I've just read is the story we're getting on stage."]



The key to overseas success lies in how well the emotions and tastes of local audiences are integrated into the work.



[Shin Chun-soo/'The Great Gatsby' Producer: "Through passion and immersion in the work, we came to the stage at a very fast pace. We aimed to perform in the West End, but I didn't expect to present the performance so quickly."]



Locally created musical "The Great Gatsby" stands tall in the two major markets of the world, and will also come to the domestic stage in July.



KBS News, Kim Sang-hyup.



