Yang Eui-ji ends Doosan’s losing streak

[Anchor]

Having struggled recently, the Doosan Bears have broken their three-game losing streak by defeating the Samsung Lions.

Doosan manager Lee Seung-yup was seen clapping enthusiastically, and coach Park Seok-min even carried Yang Eui-ji, who hit a game-changing home run.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

It was at Daegu Samsung Lions Park, where his mural and permanently retired jersey number remain, but manager Lee Seung-yup's face was filled with anguish after a recent three-game losing streak.

Doosan allowed the first run of the game in the fourth inning when Samsung's Kang Min-ho hit a timely hit, facing a difficult start to the game today.

What changed manager Lee Seung-yup's expression was a home run by captain Yang Eui-ji.

When Yang hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, manager Lee raised his fist high and clapped loudly, while coach Park Seok-min carried Yang Eui-ji around the dugout.

As the Doosan lineup came alive and scored multiple runs with consecutive timely hits, manager Lee expressed his joy by clapping continuously.

When starting pitcher Choi Seung-yong allowed the first batter to reach base in the seventh inning, manager Lee had a deep discussion with coach Goto but decided to trust his pitcher and not make a change.

Ultimately, Choi Seung-yong finished the seventh inning without allowing any runs, rewarding the manager's trust, and left the mound after seven innings with just one run allowed.

Following that, the bullpen pitchers also recorded no runs, allowing Doosan to achieve a clean 6-1 victory with just three pitchers, breaking their losing streak.

Meanwhile, LG, who had also been shaken by a recent five-game losing streak, saw starting pitcher Lim Chan-kyu perform his veteran role effectively.

Lim Chan-kyu showcased his skillful control by mixing in curves that were under 100 km/h, pitching six innings and allowing just one run, leading LG to a 4-1 victory over SSG.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

