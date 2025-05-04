Lee Jung-hoo’s single against Senzatela

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball hit a single, which became more the talk of the town because the opposing pitcher was the same pitcher that gave Ryu Hyun-jin his only home run.



The Major League Baseball website even summoned his father, Lee Jong-beom, to conduct a detailed analysis of Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance.



Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.



[Report]



Lee Jung-hoo, who batted third against Colorado, recorded a clean single in his third at-bat in the fifth inning.



With 1 hit in 4 at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo contributed to the team's 4-0 victory and has a batting average of .314 this season.



The Colorado pitcher he faced, Senzatela, was also the opponent against whom Ryu Hyun-jin hit his first Major League home run.



In 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin hit a solo home run against Senzatela and also pitched 7 innings allowing 3 runs, achieving his 13th win of the season and maintaining the top spot in ERA.



Meanwhile, MLB.com published a special article analyzing Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance in detail.



They noted that Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance is quite unique and categorized it into three stages, comparing it to his father Lee Jong-beom's stance.



Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton in the Premier League came on as a substitute in the 40th minute of the second half against Manchester City.



He did not score or assist, and Wolverhampton lost 1-0 after conceding a decisive goal to De Bruyne.



Wolverhampton's six-game winning streak came to an end, and Manchester City moved up to third place in the league.



The participation of Tottenham's Son Heung-min in the Europa League semi-final second leg remains uncertain.



Coach Postecoglou stated that while Son Heung-min's injury is improving, it remains to be seen if he will be able to play in the match.



This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!