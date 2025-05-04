News 9

Lee Jung-hoo's single against Senzatela

[Anchor]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball hit a single, which became more the talk of the town because the opposing pitcher was the same pitcher that gave Ryu Hyun-jin his only home run.

The Major League Baseball website even summoned his father, Lee Jong-beom, to conduct a detailed analysis of Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance.

Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.

[Report]

Lee Jung-hoo, who batted third against Colorado, recorded a clean single in his third at-bat in the fifth inning.

With 1 hit in 4 at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo contributed to the team's 4-0 victory and has a batting average of .314 this season.

The Colorado pitcher he faced, Senzatela, was also the opponent against whom Ryu Hyun-jin hit his first Major League home run.

In 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin hit a solo home run against Senzatela and also pitched 7 innings allowing 3 runs, achieving his 13th win of the season and maintaining the top spot in ERA.

Meanwhile, MLB.com published a special article analyzing Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance in detail.

They noted that Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance is quite unique and categorized it into three stages, comparing it to his father Lee Jong-beom's stance.

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton in the Premier League came on as a substitute in the 40th minute of the second half against Manchester City.

He did not score or assist, and Wolverhampton lost 1-0 after conceding a decisive goal to De Bruyne.

Wolverhampton's six-game winning streak came to an end, and Manchester City moved up to third place in the league.

The participation of Tottenham's Son Heung-min in the Europa League semi-final second leg remains uncertain.

Coach Postecoglou stated that while Son Heung-min's injury is improving, it remains to be seen if he will be able to play in the match.

This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.

