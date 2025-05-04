Lee Jung-hoo’s single against Senzatela
입력 2025.05.04 (04:47) 수정 2025.05.04 (04:47)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball hit a single, which became more the talk of the town because the opposing pitcher was the same pitcher that gave Ryu Hyun-jin his only home run.
The Major League Baseball website even summoned his father, Lee Jong-beom, to conduct a detailed analysis of Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance.
Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.
[Report]
Lee Jung-hoo, who batted third against Colorado, recorded a clean single in his third at-bat in the fifth inning.
With 1 hit in 4 at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo contributed to the team's 4-0 victory and has a batting average of .314 this season.
The Colorado pitcher he faced, Senzatela, was also the opponent against whom Ryu Hyun-jin hit his first Major League home run.
In 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin hit a solo home run against Senzatela and also pitched 7 innings allowing 3 runs, achieving his 13th win of the season and maintaining the top spot in ERA.
Meanwhile, MLB.com published a special article analyzing Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance in detail.
They noted that Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance is quite unique and categorized it into three stages, comparing it to his father Lee Jong-beom's stance.
Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton in the Premier League came on as a substitute in the 40th minute of the second half against Manchester City.
He did not score or assist, and Wolverhampton lost 1-0 after conceding a decisive goal to De Bruyne.
Wolverhampton's six-game winning streak came to an end, and Manchester City moved up to third place in the league.
The participation of Tottenham's Son Heung-min in the Europa League semi-final second leg remains uncertain.
Coach Postecoglou stated that while Son Heung-min's injury is improving, it remains to be seen if he will be able to play in the match.
This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball hit a single, which became more the talk of the town because the opposing pitcher was the same pitcher that gave Ryu Hyun-jin his only home run.
The Major League Baseball website even summoned his father, Lee Jong-beom, to conduct a detailed analysis of Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance.
Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.
[Report]
Lee Jung-hoo, who batted third against Colorado, recorded a clean single in his third at-bat in the fifth inning.
With 1 hit in 4 at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo contributed to the team's 4-0 victory and has a batting average of .314 this season.
The Colorado pitcher he faced, Senzatela, was also the opponent against whom Ryu Hyun-jin hit his first Major League home run.
In 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin hit a solo home run against Senzatela and also pitched 7 innings allowing 3 runs, achieving his 13th win of the season and maintaining the top spot in ERA.
Meanwhile, MLB.com published a special article analyzing Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance in detail.
They noted that Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance is quite unique and categorized it into three stages, comparing it to his father Lee Jong-beom's stance.
Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton in the Premier League came on as a substitute in the 40th minute of the second half against Manchester City.
He did not score or assist, and Wolverhampton lost 1-0 after conceding a decisive goal to De Bruyne.
Wolverhampton's six-game winning streak came to an end, and Manchester City moved up to third place in the league.
The participation of Tottenham's Son Heung-min in the Europa League semi-final second leg remains uncertain.
Coach Postecoglou stated that while Son Heung-min's injury is improving, it remains to be seen if he will be able to play in the match.
This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Jung-hoo’s single against Senzatela
-
- 입력 2025-05-04 04:47:34
- 수정2025-05-04 04:47:45
[Anchor]
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball hit a single, which became more the talk of the town because the opposing pitcher was the same pitcher that gave Ryu Hyun-jin his only home run.
The Major League Baseball website even summoned his father, Lee Jong-beom, to conduct a detailed analysis of Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance.
Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.
[Report]
Lee Jung-hoo, who batted third against Colorado, recorded a clean single in his third at-bat in the fifth inning.
With 1 hit in 4 at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo contributed to the team's 4-0 victory and has a batting average of .314 this season.
The Colorado pitcher he faced, Senzatela, was also the opponent against whom Ryu Hyun-jin hit his first Major League home run.
In 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin hit a solo home run against Senzatela and also pitched 7 innings allowing 3 runs, achieving his 13th win of the season and maintaining the top spot in ERA.
Meanwhile, MLB.com published a special article analyzing Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance in detail.
They noted that Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance is quite unique and categorized it into three stages, comparing it to his father Lee Jong-beom's stance.
Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton in the Premier League came on as a substitute in the 40th minute of the second half against Manchester City.
He did not score or assist, and Wolverhampton lost 1-0 after conceding a decisive goal to De Bruyne.
Wolverhampton's six-game winning streak came to an end, and Manchester City moved up to third place in the league.
The participation of Tottenham's Son Heung-min in the Europa League semi-final second leg remains uncertain.
Coach Postecoglou stated that while Son Heung-min's injury is improving, it remains to be seen if he will be able to play in the match.
This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball hit a single, which became more the talk of the town because the opposing pitcher was the same pitcher that gave Ryu Hyun-jin his only home run.
The Major League Baseball website even summoned his father, Lee Jong-beom, to conduct a detailed analysis of Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance.
Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.
[Report]
Lee Jung-hoo, who batted third against Colorado, recorded a clean single in his third at-bat in the fifth inning.
With 1 hit in 4 at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo contributed to the team's 4-0 victory and has a batting average of .314 this season.
The Colorado pitcher he faced, Senzatela, was also the opponent against whom Ryu Hyun-jin hit his first Major League home run.
In 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin hit a solo home run against Senzatela and also pitched 7 innings allowing 3 runs, achieving his 13th win of the season and maintaining the top spot in ERA.
Meanwhile, MLB.com published a special article analyzing Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance in detail.
They noted that Lee Jung-hoo's batting stance is quite unique and categorized it into three stages, comparing it to his father Lee Jong-beom's stance.
Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton in the Premier League came on as a substitute in the 40th minute of the second half against Manchester City.
He did not score or assist, and Wolverhampton lost 1-0 after conceding a decisive goal to De Bruyne.
Wolverhampton's six-game winning streak came to an end, and Manchester City moved up to third place in the league.
The participation of Tottenham's Son Heung-min in the Europa League semi-final second leg remains uncertain.
Coach Postecoglou stated that while Son Heung-min's injury is improving, it remains to be seen if he will be able to play in the match.
This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.
-
-
정충희 기자 leo@kbs.co.kr정충희 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.