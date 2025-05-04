News 9

Perfect debut for 17-year-old

[Anchor]

Daejeon, which is leading the K League, achieved its third consecutive league victory with the debut goal of 17-year-old high school student Kim Hyun-oh.

In the so-called 'Legend Match' between Seoul and Jeonbuk, Jeonbuk secured a thrilling victory.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

The cheers of Daejeon fans and the opening kick from the 'Daughter of Daejeon', IVE's An Yu-jin, heated up the Daejeon World Cup Stadium.

The atmosphere was further elevated by head coach Hwang Sun-hong's surprise starting card, the 17-year-old rookie Kim Hyun-oh.

In the 36th minute of the first half, struggling against Anyang's solid defense, Kim Hyun-oh received a cross from Kim Moon-hwan and scored with a precise header.

Kim Hyun-oh broke the record for the youngest scorer in Daejeon club history, surpassing his senior Yoon Do-young, who is set to join Brighton, announcing the birth of another 'Son of Daejeon'.

Additionally, in the 34th minute of the second half, Bobsin skillfully pushed in a loose ball from a corner kick situation, effectively sealing the victory for Daejeon.

Despite a late goal from Anyang's Chae Hyun-woo during stoppage time, Daejeon managed to maintain a one-goal lead, achieving their third consecutive victory and remaining at the top of the league.

[Kim Hyun-oh/Daejeon: "When I was a young ball boy, this is the place where I dreamed of playing, so I feel really good have scored here. I wanted to show that I can compete with the professional players."]

The first match of the season between Seoul and Jeonbuk, known as the 'Legend Match'.

With 48,000 fans gathered at Sangam, Jeonbuk took the initiative first.

Song Min-kyu connected with a header from Kim Tae-hwan's cross in front of the goal, marking the first goal of the season.

Jeonbuk held on against Seoul's attempts to break their winless streak, and achieved their third consecutive victory, climbing to second place and igniting the competition for the championship.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

