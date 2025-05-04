DP suspends impeachment push

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the presidential candidates of the Democratic Party and the People Power Party nominated, the full-fledged 'main election' race has begun.



We will have to watch whether there will be any unification between the candidates, but for now, it seems to be a four-way race.



Before bringing you the movements of each candidate as they set out to put everything they've got on the line, first, we will report on the emergency general meeting of the Democratic Party held today (May 4).



The Democratic Party has decided to temporarily suspend the impeachment push against Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, which was raised by some within the party.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details, including the response from the People Power Party.



[Report]



Today is a holiday, but the Democratic Party convened an emergency general meeting to discuss countermeasures regarding candidate Lee Jae-myung's election law retrial.



They decided to mobilize all available means and methods, including impeachment of Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, national investigations, hearings, and special investigations.



[Park Chan-dae/Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "We must suppress judicial insurrection with the legitimate authority of the National Assembly and prevent a second or third insurrection in the name of the Constitution and the National Assembly."]



After nearly three hours of intense debate, the Democratic Party concluded with a cautious response for now.



[Noh Jong-myeon/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "We have already suspended any movement for impeachment."]



Opinions were raised that "the political burden is too great to decide on impeachment immediately" and "we have not gained public opinion on the justification for impeachment."



However, they agreed that the retrial of Lee's case is unconstitutional and unlawful, infringing on the public's political rights, and they decided to officially demand the presentation of log records to verify the review of records and to request the changing of the high court hearing, which is scheduled for the 15th.



[Kim Min-seok/Co-Chair of the Democratic Party's Election Committee: "Have you read all the electronic document records? If you haven't even read the records, isn't that unconstitutional and illegal? Isn't it also a dereliction of duty of an unqualified judge?"]



The People Power Party criticized the discussion of Chief Justice Cho's impeachment as a level of collective madness in judicial intimidation.



[Shin Dong-wook/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "The Democratic Party must stop its declaration of legislative dictatorship at a level of collective madness."]



Presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo mentioned them being dictators.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "Have you ever heard that Kim Jong-un impeached the Chief Justice? I have never heard of Stalin doing such a thing."]



Independent candidate Han Duck-soo also criticized, saying, "It is delusional to think that the Supreme Court made a ruling with political motivation."



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



