Lee wraps up first campaign tour

[Anchor]

In contrast to the rapidly changing situation within the party, Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung focused on local livelihood activities today (May 4).

Although he did not directly criticize the Supreme Court, he expressed his dissatisfaction indirectly.

Park Jin-soo reports.

[Report]

Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the Gyeongbuk region, which is a weak area for the Democratic Party.

He appealed for support from conservative voters, stating that Gyeongbuk is his hometown and that he is originally a conservative person.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "There's really not much that I have personally done wrong. Although I have faced all sorts of slander, if there really was something, would I have come this far?"]

He also announced support measures, stating that small business owners and self-employed individuals have been hit hard by the martial law.

He promised to expand the issuance of local cash vouchers and Onnuri gift certificates, prepare debt adjustment and debt relief measures, and ease rent and labor costs.

He criticized the People Power Party by mentioning a failed balanced regional development

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "In some regions, (the people don't care) whether the government is doing its job or not, whether they're committing treason or not. How ridiculous must it be for local residents to be asked to vote for a specific party?"]

He also made remarks that seemed to target the Supreme Court, which ruled on his election law violation case.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "Has the insurrection ended? It has begun again. We need to prevent this from happening to pave our road for survival."]

Recently, he has refrained from making contentious remarks towards centrist voters, but as the judicial risk has resurfaced, it seems he is trying to consolidate his support base through traditional pledges and partisan offensives.

In a video commemorating the milestone of surpassing one million subscribers on his YouTube channel, he pointed out that "the current conservatives are fake conservatives" and that "conservatives are destroying the Constitution, and it needs to be rebuilt."

After completing the first four-day tour of attentive listening, candidate Lee Jae-myung will begin his second tour agenda focused on livelihoods in Gyeonggi Province and Chungbuk starting tomorrow (May 5).

KBS News, Park Jin-soo.

