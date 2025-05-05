Candidates affirm need for integration

동영상 고정 취소

The first public activity of the People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo was in a village for Hansen's disease patients in Pocheon.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min also covers the activities of independent candidate Han Duck-soo ahead of candidacy unification negotiations with Kim.



[Report]



As his first official schedule, candidate Kim Moon-soo visited a national cemetery and paid his respects to former presidents. In the guestbook he wrote, "I will make South Korea even greater."



At the party's election strategy committee meeting, he emphasized the need for integration to overcome the political crisis.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Everyone needs to be integrated, beyond left and right, labor and management, east and west, men and women, and the rich and the poor…."]



In response to calls for an apology regarding the martial law and impeachment,



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Member: "We must cross the river of martial law and impeachment to open the path to victory."]



Kim did not make a clear statement on his position.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I will have discussions (with Ahn) at an appropriate time."]



As his first public activity focused on people's livelihoods, he also visited the Hansen's disease village, which he had developed relations with during his time as governor of Gyeonggi Province.



He was moved to tears by a thank-you letter from a resident.



[Ms. A/Resident of Jangja Village/voice altered: "You are someone who always watches over and embraces those who live in low places…."]



Independent candidate Han Duck-soo prepared for unification negotiations and reviewed key pledges.



Through media interviews, he emphasized the need for a big tent centered around constitutional amendments.



[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate/Channel A 'News A': "Constitutional amendment is another important major agenda. It is extremely important for people who share thoughts (on constitutional amendments) to come together…."]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok visited the Gwangju May 18th National Cemetery and left a handwritten letter at the May memorial site.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "In the competition of what the path to the future is, our Reform Party is leading the way, and we will complete this election with victory…."]



Tomorrow (May 5), leading presidential candidates will attend a ceremony marking the Buddha's birthday at Jogyesa Temple, where Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo will meet for the first time in person since the selection of the People Power Party's presidential candidate.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



