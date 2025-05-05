News 9

PPP to set up intraparty organization

[Anchor]

The unification negotiations between candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo have officially begun.

The People Power Party decided to launch an intraparty unification organization just one day after nominating its candidate, and candidate Han's side has decided to entrust the unification matter to the People's Party.

Reporter Park Young-min tells us the prospects for negotiations.

[Report]

The People Power Party will establish an intraparty organization promoting a potential merge of presidential campaigns tomorrow (May 5).

This was directed by candidate Kim Moon-soo, who stated that an official discussion process for unification is necessary.

[Shin Dong-wook/Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "Since this is a task involving another party, I think behind the scenes discussions will be necessary. We have decided to do it as quickly as possible."]

Both candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo agree on the necessity of a 'anti-Lee Jae-myung alliance' to defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung.

The key issues are the means and timeline for unification.

Candidate Kim Moon-soo said he would not delay a merge of candidacy, but also suggested a change to his stance on a 1:1 merge.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "I believe it would be advisable to have as much broad participation as possible."]

Candidate Han Duck-soo has stated that he will fully entrust the means and timing of unification to the party.

[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate/Channel A 'News A': "What conditions would I need? I have no conditions for unification talks. I will accept everything unconditionally."]

In order to unify before the candidate registration deadline on the 11th, negotiations on methods such as TV debates and opinion polls must be completed by early this week at the latest.

In this regard, a source from Kim's camp told KBS that if they agree to merge by the 11th, a complete national primary is also sufficiently negotiable.

There have also been calls to accelerate the unification process.

Representative Yoon Sang-hyun, who was the head of Kim's campaign, urged that the unification of the 'anti-Lee constitutional amendment alliance' is the will of the people, and that a unified candidate should be decided by the 10th to jointly declare a national vision.

This is Park Young-min from KBS News.

