News 9

Political landscape for next 30 days

입력 2025.05.05 (01:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now there is exactly one week left until the deadline for presidential candidate registration.

Throughout this week, unification negotiations are expected to be the biggest issue in the political arena.

Our political reporter Lee Yoon-woo is here.

Reporter Lee, please summarize the timeline for the upcoming presidential election.

[Reporter]

Yes, the presidential election will be held on June 3, exactly 30 days from today.

Prior to that, candidate registration will take place this weekend, from the 10th to the 11th, and official campaigning will begin at midnight on the 12th.

After that, ballots will be printed starting on the 25th, and early voting will take place on the 29th and 30th.

[Anchor]

With less than a week left for candidate registration, the biggest variable in this election is the so-called anti-Myung big tent, the unification of the conservative camp.

It seems like things aren't going as smoothly?

[Reporter]

Yes, during the People Power Party's primary, candidate Kim Moon-soo was very proactive about unification with candidate Han Deok-soo, being referred to as 'Kim Deok-soo' and 'Eulji Mundeok'.

However, after being elected as the party's presidential nominee, there is a subtle difference in his stance.

While candidate Han has entrusted all matters related to the unification to the party, candidate Kim's side has not yet officially proposed methods or a timeline.

In fact, candidate Kim stated today (May 4) that instead of a one-on-one unification with candidate Han, there should be a unification that encompasses all anti-Myung alliances, including Lee Jun-seok and Lee Nak-yon.

In this case, it is expected that unification before candidate registration may be difficult.

[Anchor]

What happens if unification is not achieved before the candidate registration deadline on the 11th?

Will candidate Han continue to run as an independent?

[Reporter]

That is why unification before candidate registration is important.

There are many practical difficulties for candidate Han to run as an independent without unifying with the People Power Party.

Once he becomes an independent candidate, even if he later unifies with candidate Kim, he will not be able to use the number 2 ballot and will not be able to utilize party organization or party election funds.

For this reason, candidate Kim, the party's presidential candidate, currently holds the initiative in negotiations, and candidate Han's decision to fully entrust matters to the party seems to be for this reason.

However, there seems to be considerable pressure within the party for a swift unification, so it is unlikely that this will be drawn out indefinitely.

[Anchor]

What about the Democratic Party?

Their offensive against the Supreme Court seems very aggressive, following the election law case reversal?

[Reporter]

Yes, while candidate Lee Jae-myung is receiving the highest support in various opinion polls, the judicial risk that had subsided has now resurfaced as a variable due to the Supreme Court's reversal.

If everything follows procedures, many observers believe that it will be difficult to reach a final ruling before the election.

However, there are concerns that the public opinion of the centrist voters could shift depending on the progress of the retrial just before the election.

The Democratic Party is claiming that the Supreme Court is intervening in the election and has even mentioned the impeachment of the Chief Justice. But after a heated debate in today's emergency general meeting, they have decided to hold off for now.

Candidate Lee has been keeping a distance from this matter, as he showed to focus on livelihood issues of the people, but today he has again launched an offensive, questioning whether this is not the start of another rebellion.

The direction of public opinion that is expected to be announced early this week is crucial, and it will be interesting to see how the Democratic Party's strong response to the retrial will influence it.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Political landscape for next 30 days
    • 입력 2025-05-05 01:29:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now there is exactly one week left until the deadline for presidential candidate registration.

Throughout this week, unification negotiations are expected to be the biggest issue in the political arena.

Our political reporter Lee Yoon-woo is here.

Reporter Lee, please summarize the timeline for the upcoming presidential election.

[Reporter]

Yes, the presidential election will be held on June 3, exactly 30 days from today.

Prior to that, candidate registration will take place this weekend, from the 10th to the 11th, and official campaigning will begin at midnight on the 12th.

After that, ballots will be printed starting on the 25th, and early voting will take place on the 29th and 30th.

[Anchor]

With less than a week left for candidate registration, the biggest variable in this election is the so-called anti-Myung big tent, the unification of the conservative camp.

It seems like things aren't going as smoothly?

[Reporter]

Yes, during the People Power Party's primary, candidate Kim Moon-soo was very proactive about unification with candidate Han Deok-soo, being referred to as 'Kim Deok-soo' and 'Eulji Mundeok'.

However, after being elected as the party's presidential nominee, there is a subtle difference in his stance.

While candidate Han has entrusted all matters related to the unification to the party, candidate Kim's side has not yet officially proposed methods or a timeline.

In fact, candidate Kim stated today (May 4) that instead of a one-on-one unification with candidate Han, there should be a unification that encompasses all anti-Myung alliances, including Lee Jun-seok and Lee Nak-yon.

In this case, it is expected that unification before candidate registration may be difficult.

[Anchor]

What happens if unification is not achieved before the candidate registration deadline on the 11th?

Will candidate Han continue to run as an independent?

[Reporter]

That is why unification before candidate registration is important.

There are many practical difficulties for candidate Han to run as an independent without unifying with the People Power Party.

Once he becomes an independent candidate, even if he later unifies with candidate Kim, he will not be able to use the number 2 ballot and will not be able to utilize party organization or party election funds.

For this reason, candidate Kim, the party's presidential candidate, currently holds the initiative in negotiations, and candidate Han's decision to fully entrust matters to the party seems to be for this reason.

However, there seems to be considerable pressure within the party for a swift unification, so it is unlikely that this will be drawn out indefinitely.

[Anchor]

What about the Democratic Party?

Their offensive against the Supreme Court seems very aggressive, following the election law case reversal?

[Reporter]

Yes, while candidate Lee Jae-myung is receiving the highest support in various opinion polls, the judicial risk that had subsided has now resurfaced as a variable due to the Supreme Court's reversal.

If everything follows procedures, many observers believe that it will be difficult to reach a final ruling before the election.

However, there are concerns that the public opinion of the centrist voters could shift depending on the progress of the retrial just before the election.

The Democratic Party is claiming that the Supreme Court is intervening in the election and has even mentioned the impeachment of the Chief Justice. But after a heated debate in today's emergency general meeting, they have decided to hold off for now.

Candidate Lee has been keeping a distance from this matter, as he showed to focus on livelihood issues of the people, but today he has again launched an offensive, questioning whether this is not the start of another rebellion.

The direction of public opinion that is expected to be announced early this week is crucial, and it will be interesting to see how the Democratic Party's strong response to the retrial will influence it.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 “가용수단 총동원·탄핵은 보류”…<br>국민의힘 “집단 광기”

민주당 “가용수단 총동원·탄핵은 보류”…국민의힘 “집단 광기”
이재명 “다시 내란 시작”…<br>“가짜 보수 재건해야”

이재명 “다시 내란 시작”…“가짜 보수 재건해야”
김 “좌우 넘어 사회통합”…<br>한 “‘단일화’ 협상 준비”

김 “좌우 넘어 사회통합”…한 “‘단일화’ 협상 준비”
“전 여자친구와 애인 살해했다”<br>…30대 남성 자수

“전 여자친구와 애인 살해했다”…30대 남성 자수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.