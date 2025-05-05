Man turns himself in for double murder

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (May 4), a man and a woman in their 30s were found dead in an officetel in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.



The murderer was the ex-boyfriend of the deceased woman.



The scene immediately after the crime was captured on CCTV.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



A man comes out of a residence, then glances back once.



His hands are wrapped in a towel.



A few hours later, the police arrive.



Inside the house, a woman in her 30s and a man were found dead.



[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "If I had heard anything, I would have reported it... Right now, it's a holiday, so nobody is home."]



The person who reported the incident was the person who had left the house with his hands wrapped, a man in his 30s.



He went to the police station and confessed to killing the two.



The police are investigating the possibility that the man committed the crime out of resentment towards his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, based on his confession that he "killed his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend."



Paramedics wearing masks begin emergency measures.



A toxic gas suffocation incident occurred at a paper mill in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, around 9:45 AM today.



Two individuals were transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest but ultimately died, while three others are receiving treatment.



The police believe that one worker entered a manhole about 3 meters deep for cleaning and suffocated from inhaling toxic gas, and other workers who tried to rescue him also suffocated.



[Police Official/Voice Altered: "We are currently confirming the type of gas. The exact cause will need further investigation."]



Early this morning, a fire broke out at a hospital in Yangsan, Gyeongnam, prompting the evacuation of over 90 patients, with about 10 of them receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.



The fire department is investigating the exact cause of the fire, suspecting it likely started inside the operating room on the second floor.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!