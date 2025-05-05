News 9

N. Korea unveils upgraded tank

[Anchor]

Chairman Kim Jong-un, who recently showcased naval power in front of the latest destroyer with his daughter Ju-ae, has now ordered the replacement of outdated weapons while atop a new tank.

What does his recent push for rearmament across 'land, sea, and air' mean?

Jang Hyuk-jin reports.

[Report]

Chairman Kim Jong-un of North Korea is inspecting a tank factory.

He climbs onto a new tank, inspects the interior on his knees, and gives instructions to military officials.

[Korean Central TV: "Establishing large-scale tanks and self-propelled artillery production capabilities, and comprehensively renewing our military's armored weapon systems in a short period of time is for when a second armored military revolution..."]

North Korea is supporting the war-engaged Russia with conventional weapons such as shells and self-propelled artillery. They are using this as an opportunity to increase and modernize production across its military industry.

The newly unveiled tank is equipped with missiles for attacking enemy tanks and a remotely controlled machine gun that can be operated from inside without exposing personnel, as well as radar to detect incoming enemy shells and defensive armor that reacts to enemy projectiles.

The metal structure surrounding the exterior is for defense against drones and portable anti-tank missiles, similar to the methods used by Russian tanks in the Ukraine war.

Additionally, North Korea is unveiling modernized conventional weapons across land, sea, and air, including early warning control aircraft and destroyers, which appear to be imitations or collaborations with Russian technology.

[Yang Moo-jin/Professor at the University of North Korean Studies: "I think they have recognized that nuclear weapons are merely a deterrent and difficult to use, while conventional weapons like shells, missiles, and advanced weapons such as drones determine the outcome of modern warfare."]

As military cooperation between North Korea and Russia intensifies, there are also speculations about the possibility of a North Korean military parade on Russia's Victory Day on the 9th.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.

