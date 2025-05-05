News 9

Crisis of honeybee deaths

[Anchor]

The honeybees that gift humanity with sweet honey, are continuing disappearing.

The honeybee disappearance crisis, which had mainly occurred in the southern regions, has now hit Chungbuk.

As beekeepers opened their hives to prepare for spring beekeeping, an unbelievable sight unfolded.

Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the story.

[Report]

When the feeder inside the hive was opened, it was filled with dead honeybees.

The pollen cakes, which are the winter food for honeybees, remain untouched.

This is the case in other bee farms as well.

Most of the honeybees were found dead, clustered together in groups of dozens.

In this beekeeping farm, about 80% of the 550 hives experienced mass deaths or the disappearance of honeybees.

[Kim Byeong-cheol/President of Chungbuk Beekeeping Association: "I think this is the first time we've seen such a serious case as this year. In the past, when the four seasons were clearly defined, we never experienced such incidents when we first started beekeeping."]

In Chungbuk, it has been reported that 44% of the approximately 100,000 hives this year have suffered from honeybee deaths and disappearances.

If the internal ecosystem of the hives collapses, there is a high possibility of falling into a vicious cycle where the risk of mite infections increases.

Experts estimate that abnormal weather and excessive pesticide use are the main causes of honeybee deaths and disappearances.

[Kim Gil-ha/Emeritus Professor of Plant Medicine at Chungbuk National University: "(Honeybees) need to prepare for winter by November, but the temperatures are still warm, so they have to remain active. When this biological rhythm is disrupted, their immunity decreases."]

After an incident three years ago when 7.8 billion honeybees, similar damages have followed, threatening the beekeeping industry.

Experts advise that in preparation for abnormal weather, thorough temperature management of hives is necessary, and farmers should make efforts to reduce pesticide use.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin reporting.

