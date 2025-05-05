Starvation crisis in Gaza

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The eyes and cheeks of children are deeply sunken, with only their skeletal structures remaining.



The tragedy in the Gaza Strip, where food supplies have been cut off for the third month due to Israel's complete blockade, is reported by Kim Gae-hyung from Dubai.



[Report]



This is a relief organization’s meal distribution center in the Gaza Strip.



Seeing food in front of them, people unable to withstand their hunger extend empty pots.



All at once, many people push and shout, demanding food.



[Mustafa Ashur/Displaced Person: "We have run out of food. There is no water or essential supplies. The food sold in the market is too scarce and expensive."]



Some return empty-handed due to the shortage of food.



A mother of eight holding an empty pot pleads that they are on the brink of starving to death.



[Nivin Abu Arar/Displaced Person: "How much longer do we have to live like this? We are slowly dying."]



It has been three months since Israel imposed a complete blockade on Gaza, pressuring Hamas for the release of hostages.



Citing Hamas, Al Jazeera reported yesterday that at least 57 people have starved to death due to the cutoff of food, water, and medical supplies.



Hamas also released a video of a hostage wrapped in bandages, urging a ceasefire, continuing the psychological warfare using the lives of hostages as leverage.



[Maxim Herkin/Israeli Hostage: "I urge the people of Israel. Go out into the streets and fight for us right now."]



Negotiations for a ceasefire between both sides are effectively stalled.



The Israeli military has announced that it will increase troop deployments in the Gaza Strip to further intensify pressure on Hamas.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!