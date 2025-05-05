News 9

Warren Buffett announces retirement

[Anchor]

The legendary investor of America and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett.

At the age of ninety-four, he has made a surprise announcement that he will retire at the end of this year, having been called a modest billionaire.

As he wraps up his 60-year investment career, he made a remark that seemed directed at Trump.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

Every year, investors from around the world gather for Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting, dubbed the 'capitalism concert.'

Warren Buffett, who has led the company for 60 years, announced his retirement at the end of this year and recommended Vice Chairman Greg Abel as his successor.

[Warren Buffett/Berkshire Hathaway Chairman: "The time has arrived where Greg should beceom the chief executive officer of the company at year end."]

The surprise announcement shocked the more than 40,000 attendees, but they soon responded with a standing ovation for his legacy.

Buffett also candidly shared his views on various current issues.

The first topic was the tariff policy, which he strongly criticized, stating that trade should not be used as a weapon.

[Warren Buffett/Berkshire Hathaway CEO: "We should do what we do best, and they should do what they do best. That’s what we did originally."]

Although he did not directly mention President Trump, considering his tendency to refrain from political comments, it is interpreted as a strong demand for a revision of tariff policy.

However, he assessed that the current financial market turmoil following the tariff war has not been a dramatic bear market.

[Warren Buffett/Berkshire Hathaway Chairman: "That's just part of the stock market... (People have emotions) But you got to check them at the door when you invest

Buffett also seemed to target Kim Jong-un, suggesting that there is a man in North Korea who might do anything if his hairstyle was criticized, questioning why North Korea needs nuclear weapons.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

