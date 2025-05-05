Adventures for Children's Day
[Anchor]
Tomorrow (May 5) is Children's Day.
Are you wondering where to take your excited children?
We have some great information prepared for you.
Kim Hye-joo reports.
[Report]
The cement floor has turned into a giant sketchbook, and it seems that the dad is more serious about drawing with chalk.
Coloring, fitting in colorful blocks.
["Wow! Dad, you're out!"]
In the fun of play, parents also return to their childhood.
[Hwang Jae-yoon/2nd grader: "It was fun playing with wood."]
[Hwang Kwang-ho/Father from Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do: "The weather is so nice, and my child is having fun, so I feel really good."]
This time, it's a space journey.
["3, 2, 1."]
Passing through the entrance of the spacecraft that landed on the moon, you can meet a life-sized lunar rover made of fiberboard.
Earthlings in spacesuits and a rover with an umbrella instead of a radar. Adults can appreciate the artwork while children nurture their dreams of space beyond the night sky.
[Tom Sachs/Artist: "'Faith', in a way, is future... after our lives."]
Chimpanzee Willy has fallen asleep on a sofa floating in the sky.
Friends from fairy tales that seem to have jumped out of picture books.
In a fairy tale world where words have disappeared and only pictures remain, children have infinite time for imagination.
[Lee Yoo-geon/5th grader: "I like the unique and creative art style. I also liked that Anthony Browne's illustrations were hanging here and there."]
Adults receive gentle comfort.
[Jeong Hwi-hyung/Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, Jeju City: "The paintings and art styles are very diverse, and I think there are many parts that touch the heart."]
This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.
