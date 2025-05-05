News 9

Kim Hye-seong makes MLB debut

Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers, who started the season in the minor leagues, has finally been called up to the major league and made his historic big league debut as a defensive substitute.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, Kim Hye-seong stepped onto the major league field as a defensive substitute, and his joyful expression was clearly visible.

Although he did not get to bat and was not involved in the defense, he left a meaningful record as the 28th Korean big leaguer in history.

In the game, superstar Shohei Ohtani shone with his performance.

Ohtani hit a decisive solo home run over the center field wall in a tie situation in the 3rd inning, finishing with 3 hits in 4 at-bats.

On the mound, fellow Japanese player Roki Sasaki recorded 3 earned runs over 5 innings, achieving his first win in the big leagues.

