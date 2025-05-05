Remarkable pitch and hit in KBO
[Anchor]
Hanwha's closer Kim Seo-hyun threw an incredible fastball at 160.5 km/h.
But Kia's Kim Do-young managed to hit that ball for a single.
Reporter Jeong Chung-hee has the story.
[Report]
In the 9th inning, with Hanwha leading Kia 3 to 1, Wisdom struck out swinging against Kim Seo-hyun's fastball clocked at 159 km/h.
It seemed like Wisdom anticipated a fastball and swung his bat with force, but he only cut through the air.
The next batter, Kim Do-young, connected with Kim Seo-hyun's first pitch for a single.
The speed of this pitch was measured at 160.5 km/h according to 'TrackMan'.
While it is difficult to say it surpassed the all-time high of 160.1 km/h set by Moon Dong-joo due to the use of a different measuring tool, it is still an impressive speed.
Both Kim Seo-hyun, who threw the pitch, and Kim Do-young, who hit it, were remarkable.
After striking out Choi Hyung-woo with a 157 km/h fastball, Kim Seo-hyun recorded his 10th save of the season by getting Kim Sun-bin to ground out.
Hanwha secured their 6th consecutive win, led by the strong performance of starter Ponce and a game-winning hit from Chae Eun-sung.
LG's cleanup hitter Moon Bo-kyung had a great time playing games and signing autographs with children, and he led LG to a 2-game winning streak with a grand slam.
Including the grand slam, Moon Bo-kyung hit two home runs and drove in an impressive 7 runs by himself.
Called up to the first league team at the end of April, KT's Ahn Hyun-min hit a game-winning home run against Kiwoom.
Ahn Hyun-min's hit flew over 140 meters, going out of the park.
He has announced the emergence of a surprising power hitter with 4 home runs in the last 4 games.
This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.
