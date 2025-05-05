Shuttlecock Queen keeps her title
입력 2025.05.05 (06:14) 수정 2025.05.05 (06:15)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The South Korean badminton team, led by coach Park Joo-bong, finished as runners-up in the World Mixed Team Championships, falling to China.
Recovering from injury, Ahn Se-young's impressive victory shone brightly, as the team recognized the need to improve their competitiveness in other events.
Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
Reaching the finals, the South Korean badminton team pledged victory with a spirited chant.
["South Korea! We will win!"]
Amid overwhelming cheering of the Chinese home fans, Korea lost the first mixed doubles match after a fierce battle lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes. Despite the loss, the team aimed to turn the tide with Ahn Se-young, a guaranteed 'win card'.
As if to respond to expectations, Ahn Se-young skillfully targeted her opponent, Wang Zhiyi, with diagonal and straight shots, shaking her significantly.
Ahn Se-young's high clear shot landed perfectly on the end line, while Wang Zhiyi's shot went out, allowing Ahn to take the first set comfortably at 21-17.
Although she stumbled early in the second set due to errors, Ahn's signature solid defense and iron endurance ultimately shone through.
Coach Park Joo-bong also emphasized focus rather than special tactical instructions.
[Park Joo-bong/Head Coach of the Badminton Team: "Just hold on a little longer, just hold on! She's tired too!"]
Ahn Se-young widened the score gap with precise diagonal attacks, even in a situation where her racket string broke during a long rally.
Ultimately, Wang Zhiyi's final shot went out of bounds, and Ahn Se-young celebrated her victory with a roar, achieving her fifth consecutive 2-0 win in the tournament.
However, the South Korean team subsequently lost in the men's singles and women's doubles, remaining in second place.
The newly starting badminton team under Park Joo-bong's leadership brings home the task of strengthening competitiveness in men's and women's doubles.
This is Kim Hwa-young from KBS News.
The South Korean badminton team, led by coach Park Joo-bong, finished as runners-up in the World Mixed Team Championships, falling to China.
Recovering from injury, Ahn Se-young's impressive victory shone brightly, as the team recognized the need to improve their competitiveness in other events.
Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
Reaching the finals, the South Korean badminton team pledged victory with a spirited chant.
["South Korea! We will win!"]
Amid overwhelming cheering of the Chinese home fans, Korea lost the first mixed doubles match after a fierce battle lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes. Despite the loss, the team aimed to turn the tide with Ahn Se-young, a guaranteed 'win card'.
As if to respond to expectations, Ahn Se-young skillfully targeted her opponent, Wang Zhiyi, with diagonal and straight shots, shaking her significantly.
Ahn Se-young's high clear shot landed perfectly on the end line, while Wang Zhiyi's shot went out, allowing Ahn to take the first set comfortably at 21-17.
Although she stumbled early in the second set due to errors, Ahn's signature solid defense and iron endurance ultimately shone through.
Coach Park Joo-bong also emphasized focus rather than special tactical instructions.
[Park Joo-bong/Head Coach of the Badminton Team: "Just hold on a little longer, just hold on! She's tired too!"]
Ahn Se-young widened the score gap with precise diagonal attacks, even in a situation where her racket string broke during a long rally.
Ultimately, Wang Zhiyi's final shot went out of bounds, and Ahn Se-young celebrated her victory with a roar, achieving her fifth consecutive 2-0 win in the tournament.
However, the South Korean team subsequently lost in the men's singles and women's doubles, remaining in second place.
The newly starting badminton team under Park Joo-bong's leadership brings home the task of strengthening competitiveness in men's and women's doubles.
This is Kim Hwa-young from KBS News.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Shuttlecock Queen keeps her title
-
- 입력 2025-05-05 06:14:48
- 수정2025-05-05 06:15:03
[Anchor]
The South Korean badminton team, led by coach Park Joo-bong, finished as runners-up in the World Mixed Team Championships, falling to China.
Recovering from injury, Ahn Se-young's impressive victory shone brightly, as the team recognized the need to improve their competitiveness in other events.
Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
Reaching the finals, the South Korean badminton team pledged victory with a spirited chant.
["South Korea! We will win!"]
Amid overwhelming cheering of the Chinese home fans, Korea lost the first mixed doubles match after a fierce battle lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes. Despite the loss, the team aimed to turn the tide with Ahn Se-young, a guaranteed 'win card'.
As if to respond to expectations, Ahn Se-young skillfully targeted her opponent, Wang Zhiyi, with diagonal and straight shots, shaking her significantly.
Ahn Se-young's high clear shot landed perfectly on the end line, while Wang Zhiyi's shot went out, allowing Ahn to take the first set comfortably at 21-17.
Although she stumbled early in the second set due to errors, Ahn's signature solid defense and iron endurance ultimately shone through.
Coach Park Joo-bong also emphasized focus rather than special tactical instructions.
[Park Joo-bong/Head Coach of the Badminton Team: "Just hold on a little longer, just hold on! She's tired too!"]
Ahn Se-young widened the score gap with precise diagonal attacks, even in a situation where her racket string broke during a long rally.
Ultimately, Wang Zhiyi's final shot went out of bounds, and Ahn Se-young celebrated her victory with a roar, achieving her fifth consecutive 2-0 win in the tournament.
However, the South Korean team subsequently lost in the men's singles and women's doubles, remaining in second place.
The newly starting badminton team under Park Joo-bong's leadership brings home the task of strengthening competitiveness in men's and women's doubles.
This is Kim Hwa-young from KBS News.
The South Korean badminton team, led by coach Park Joo-bong, finished as runners-up in the World Mixed Team Championships, falling to China.
Recovering from injury, Ahn Se-young's impressive victory shone brightly, as the team recognized the need to improve their competitiveness in other events.
Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
Reaching the finals, the South Korean badminton team pledged victory with a spirited chant.
["South Korea! We will win!"]
Amid overwhelming cheering of the Chinese home fans, Korea lost the first mixed doubles match after a fierce battle lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes. Despite the loss, the team aimed to turn the tide with Ahn Se-young, a guaranteed 'win card'.
As if to respond to expectations, Ahn Se-young skillfully targeted her opponent, Wang Zhiyi, with diagonal and straight shots, shaking her significantly.
Ahn Se-young's high clear shot landed perfectly on the end line, while Wang Zhiyi's shot went out, allowing Ahn to take the first set comfortably at 21-17.
Although she stumbled early in the second set due to errors, Ahn's signature solid defense and iron endurance ultimately shone through.
Coach Park Joo-bong also emphasized focus rather than special tactical instructions.
[Park Joo-bong/Head Coach of the Badminton Team: "Just hold on a little longer, just hold on! She's tired too!"]
Ahn Se-young widened the score gap with precise diagonal attacks, even in a situation where her racket string broke during a long rally.
Ultimately, Wang Zhiyi's final shot went out of bounds, and Ahn Se-young celebrated her victory with a roar, achieving her fifth consecutive 2-0 win in the tournament.
However, the South Korean team subsequently lost in the men's singles and women's doubles, remaining in second place.
The newly starting badminton team under Park Joo-bong's leadership brings home the task of strengthening competitiveness in men's and women's doubles.
This is Kim Hwa-young from KBS News.
-
-
김화영 기자 hwa0@kbs.co.kr김화영 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.