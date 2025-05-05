Shuttlecock Queen keeps her title

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The South Korean badminton team, led by coach Park Joo-bong, finished as runners-up in the World Mixed Team Championships, falling to China.



Recovering from injury, Ahn Se-young's impressive victory shone brightly, as the team recognized the need to improve their competitiveness in other events.



Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



Reaching the finals, the South Korean badminton team pledged victory with a spirited chant.



["South Korea! We will win!"]



Amid overwhelming cheering of the Chinese home fans, Korea lost the first mixed doubles match after a fierce battle lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes. Despite the loss, the team aimed to turn the tide with Ahn Se-young, a guaranteed 'win card'.



As if to respond to expectations, Ahn Se-young skillfully targeted her opponent, Wang Zhiyi, with diagonal and straight shots, shaking her significantly.



Ahn Se-young's high clear shot landed perfectly on the end line, while Wang Zhiyi's shot went out, allowing Ahn to take the first set comfortably at 21-17.



Although she stumbled early in the second set due to errors, Ahn's signature solid defense and iron endurance ultimately shone through.



Coach Park Joo-bong also emphasized focus rather than special tactical instructions.



[Park Joo-bong/Head Coach of the Badminton Team: "Just hold on a little longer, just hold on! She's tired too!"]



Ahn Se-young widened the score gap with precise diagonal attacks, even in a situation where her racket string broke during a long rally.



Ultimately, Wang Zhiyi's final shot went out of bounds, and Ahn Se-young celebrated her victory with a roar, achieving her fifth consecutive 2-0 win in the tournament.



However, the South Korean team subsequently lost in the men's singles and women's doubles, remaining in second place.



The newly starting badminton team under Park Joo-bong's leadership brings home the task of strengthening competitiveness in men's and women's doubles.



This is Kim Hwa-young from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!