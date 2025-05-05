News 9

Shuttlecock Queen keeps her title

입력 2025.05.05 (06:14) 수정 2025.05.05 (06:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The South Korean badminton team, led by coach Park Joo-bong, finished as runners-up in the World Mixed Team Championships, falling to China.

Recovering from injury, Ahn Se-young's impressive victory shone brightly, as the team recognized the need to improve their competitiveness in other events.

Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Reaching the finals, the South Korean badminton team pledged victory with a spirited chant.

["South Korea! We will win!"]

Amid overwhelming cheering of the Chinese home fans, Korea lost the first mixed doubles match after a fierce battle lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes. Despite the loss, the team aimed to turn the tide with Ahn Se-young, a guaranteed 'win card'.

As if to respond to expectations, Ahn Se-young skillfully targeted her opponent, Wang Zhiyi, with diagonal and straight shots, shaking her significantly.

Ahn Se-young's high clear shot landed perfectly on the end line, while Wang Zhiyi's shot went out, allowing Ahn to take the first set comfortably at 21-17.

Although she stumbled early in the second set due to errors, Ahn's signature solid defense and iron endurance ultimately shone through.

Coach Park Joo-bong also emphasized focus rather than special tactical instructions.

[Park Joo-bong/Head Coach of the Badminton Team: "Just hold on a little longer, just hold on! She's tired too!"]

Ahn Se-young widened the score gap with precise diagonal attacks, even in a situation where her racket string broke during a long rally.

Ultimately, Wang Zhiyi's final shot went out of bounds, and Ahn Se-young celebrated her victory with a roar, achieving her fifth consecutive 2-0 win in the tournament.

However, the South Korean team subsequently lost in the men's singles and women's doubles, remaining in second place.

The newly starting badminton team under Park Joo-bong's leadership brings home the task of strengthening competitiveness in men's and women's doubles.

This is Kim Hwa-young from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Shuttlecock Queen keeps her title
    • 입력 2025-05-05 06:14:48
    • 수정2025-05-05 06:15:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

The South Korean badminton team, led by coach Park Joo-bong, finished as runners-up in the World Mixed Team Championships, falling to China.

Recovering from injury, Ahn Se-young's impressive victory shone brightly, as the team recognized the need to improve their competitiveness in other events.

Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Reaching the finals, the South Korean badminton team pledged victory with a spirited chant.

["South Korea! We will win!"]

Amid overwhelming cheering of the Chinese home fans, Korea lost the first mixed doubles match after a fierce battle lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes. Despite the loss, the team aimed to turn the tide with Ahn Se-young, a guaranteed 'win card'.

As if to respond to expectations, Ahn Se-young skillfully targeted her opponent, Wang Zhiyi, with diagonal and straight shots, shaking her significantly.

Ahn Se-young's high clear shot landed perfectly on the end line, while Wang Zhiyi's shot went out, allowing Ahn to take the first set comfortably at 21-17.

Although she stumbled early in the second set due to errors, Ahn's signature solid defense and iron endurance ultimately shone through.

Coach Park Joo-bong also emphasized focus rather than special tactical instructions.

[Park Joo-bong/Head Coach of the Badminton Team: "Just hold on a little longer, just hold on! She's tired too!"]

Ahn Se-young widened the score gap with precise diagonal attacks, even in a situation where her racket string broke during a long rally.

Ultimately, Wang Zhiyi's final shot went out of bounds, and Ahn Se-young celebrated her victory with a roar, achieving her fifth consecutive 2-0 win in the tournament.

However, the South Korean team subsequently lost in the men's singles and women's doubles, remaining in second place.

The newly starting badminton team under Park Joo-bong's leadership brings home the task of strengthening competitiveness in men's and women's doubles.

This is Kim Hwa-young from KBS News.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 “가용수단 총동원·탄핵은 보류”…국민의힘 “집단 광기”

민주당 “가용수단 총동원·탄핵은 보류”…국민의힘 “집단 광기”
이재명 “다시 내란 시작”…“가짜 보수 재건해야”

이재명 “다시 내란 시작”…“가짜 보수 재건해야”
김 “좌우 넘어 사회통합”…한 “‘단일화’ 협상 준비”

김 “좌우 넘어 사회통합”…한 “‘단일화’ 협상 준비”
예멘 후티 반군 미사일 이스라엘 공항 타격…“7배 응징”

예멘 후티 반군 미사일 이스라엘 공항 타격…“7배 응징”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.