Hard-earned victories in golf

[Anchor]

At the KLPGA Championship of the Korea Women's Professional Golf Tour, Hong Jeong-min overcame fierce winds to secure her first major victory.

This win is even more valuable as it comes with her overcoming autonomic nervous system dysfunction and panic disorder.

Reporter Son Ki-seong has the details.

[Report]

The players struggled in the strong winds that threatened to topple the flags.

On the 12th hole, a par 3 measuring 153 meters, all three tee shots from the championship group were pushed into the bunker by the fierce wind.

Like the line from a movie, "The wind is not something to calculate, but to overcome," Hong Jeong-min skillfully navigated the crisis.

In particular, on the 16th hole, where Park Ji-young was just one stroke behind, she made a crucial birdie putt on a slice line, allowing her to breathe a sigh of relief.

Although she was put in a tough spot when her tee shot on the final 18th hole was pulled left, she managed to secure her victory with a solid par.

Hong Jeong-min embraced her mother, who helped her overcome her autonomic nervous system dysfunction and panic disorder.

[Hong Jeong-min/CJ: "Mom, thank you for your support~"]

At the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, known as the Masters of Korea, Moon Do-yeop surged to victory with an 8-under-par on the final day.

After making a chip-in birdie on the hellish par 4 16th hole, he added another birdie on the final 18th hole, achieving his second major victory.

At the LPGA Tour Black Desert Championship, Yoo Hae-ran took the lead with a remarkable wedge shot for a shot eagle.

Showcasing her strong skills throughout the three days, Yoo Hae-ran is now aiming for her third career victory with a wire-to-wire win tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.

공지·정정

