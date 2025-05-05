News 9

PPP in turmoil

[Anchor]

There is turbulence within the People Power Party regarding the unification of presidential candidates.

There are differing opinions among the camp of candidate Kim Moon-soo, the party leadership, and lawmakers regarding the method and pace of unification with independent candidate Han Duck-soo.

The People Power Party is holding an emergency general meeting today (5.5) to discuss the unification issue.

Let's connect to the National Assembly to see the situation of the general meeting.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min! It hasn't been long since the general meeting started, right?

What discussions are taking place?

[Reporter]

Yes, the general meeting has been ongoing for about an hour.

The key agenda is indeed the unification issue with candidate Han.

There are concerns that candidate Kim, who promised to push for unification immediately after the primary during the debate, has changed his stance now that he has become the presidential candidate.

Previously, lawmakers urged candidate Kim for swift unification negotiations through group chat rooms and personal social media, and statements from individual lawmakers have also begun to emerge.

[Han Ki-ho/People Power Party Lawmaker: "Even if each person's thoughts are different, it is essential to unite first, and if we show disarray, we will surely lose this presidential election."]

[Anchor]

Yes, the Kim camp is strongly opposing these movements. There are even talks of this being a coup within the party.

[Reporter]

Yes, candidate Kim Moon-soo expressed regret, stating that the demands for unilateral unification are inappropriate.

There are also voices from his close aides labeling the unification demands as "illegal" and "a coup within the party."

[Kim Jae-won/Former Supreme Council Member of the People Power Party: "Since he is a legally guaranteed candidate, if candidate Kim Moon-soo does not resign, no one can register as the candidate of the People Power Party."]

Candidate Kim particularly demanded that the party leadership cease actions that violate party rules.

He is calling for respect for the candidate's "priority in party affairs."

Earlier, candidate Kim appointed lawmaker Jang Dong-hyuk as the secretary-general, but the party leadership retained the current secretary-general Lee Yang-soo.

Secretary-General Lee countered that while the decision regarding the candidate should be respected, the candidate cannot dominate over the procedures outlined in party rules such as the Supreme Council.

Candidate Kim has rebutted this again, escalating the conflict between the candidate and the party leadership.

This has been Lee Yoo-min from the National Assembly, KBS News.

