Lee criticizes unity

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung criticized such unification attempts as an "insurrection alliance."



Candidate Lee revealed his pledges to resume the construction of the Yangpyeong Expressway and to expand child allowances while visiting Gyeonggi Province and North Chungcheong Province.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Yangpyeong and Yeoju, areas known as conservative strongholds in Gyeonggi Province.



He criticized the unification of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo as "the integration of those who have destroyed the constitutional order."



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Unification is good and all, but I can't help but think of it as an 'insurrection alliance.'"]



He urged voters not to repeat the same mistakes as the election of former President Yoon and to make sure to vote.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The ballot of the people is stronger than the bullets of the M16 automatic rifle aimed at the people."]



Policy announcements followed.



He visited the Yeoju agricultural solar power facility and emphasized the need to support models that link renewable energy production to local profits.



He also announced the resumption of the Yangpyeong Expressway construction, which had been halted due to allegations of favoritism involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The road should be straight. Why take a detour?"]



He decided to expand the target for the monthly 100,000 won child allowance from under 8 years old to under 18 years old and to improve the child abuse prevention system.



Candidate Lee then moved to Eumseong and Jincheon in North Chungcheong Province to appeal to the voters in the region.



Tomorrow (5.6), he will head to North Chungcheong and North Jeolla Provinces.



KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



