Tensions over candidate unity

[Anchor]

Differences over uniting behind a single candidate were clearly evident today (May 5) during the first meeting between candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo.

Candidate Han suggested they meet and discuss today, but Candidate Kim did not provide a clear answer.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

This was the first meeting between Kim Moon-soo, the officially nominated candidate of the People Power Party, and Han Duck-soo, the independent candidate.

Their attitudes towards uniting behind a single candidate were quite different.

Candidate Han proposed an early meeting between the two candidates.

[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "I suggested that we meet today, at whatever tiem and place Candidate Kim prefers. I mentioned it about three times."]

Candidate Kim avoided giving a direct answer.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I will discuss it separately. (Do you not have a schedule to meet today?) ...."]

The interpretations from both sides also differed.

Candidate Han's side claimed it was a proposal for a top-level contact between the candidates, but Candidate Kim's side clarified that it was merely a friendly suggestion to meet again.

Candidate Kim's side emphasized that unification would be led by Kim Moon-soo and that practical discussions should take precedence before any candidate-to-candidate dialogue.

They also repeatedly urged the party leadership to establish the unification promotion organization proposed by the candidates if they want a swift unification.

Candidate Kim's side is considering Kim Jae-won, the candidate's secretary, and former lawmaker Park Gye-dong as part of the negotiation team.

Candidate Han's side has appointed former Prime Minister's secretary Son Young-taek and Professor Kim Seok-ho from Seoul National University as representatives of the unification promotion team.

Candidate Han is actively pursuing what is referred to as the 'constitutional big tent' initiative.

Today, he met with former Democratic Party leader Sohn Hak-kyu to request support, and he is scheduled to have a lunch meeting with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon tomorrow (May 6).

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

