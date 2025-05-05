News 9

Kim Moon-soo faces pressure

입력 2025.05.05 (23:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Let's take a closer look at the presidential election news with reporter Kim Yoo-dae.

Reporter Kim, it seemed like the unification of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo would happen quickly, but discussions haven't even started yet.

There seems to be a sense of urgency within the People Power Party; is unification still possible?

[Reporter]

It has only been two days since Kim Moon-soo was elected as the People Power Party's presidential candidate.

The process has been very difficult.

The party plans to finalize the unification candidate by the 9th, or at the latest the 10th, right after a TV debate on the 7th and public opinion polls on the 8th and 9th.

This is because the candidate registration deadline is on the 11th.

However, there is no sign of a breakthrough in the unification negotiations.

Even if they sit down at the negotiation table tonight (5.5), time is tight, and Kim Moon-soo is scheduled to visit Yeongnam for a two-day, one-night trip starting tomorrow (5.6).

[Anchor]

They are currently holding a general meeting, but why is there such intense pressure on candidate Kim Moon-soo?

Is it because his thoughts have changed since becoming a candidate?

[Reporter]

Shall we take a look at the prepared footage?

This is from the last debate held on the 30th during the primary.

When asked if the unification with Han Duck-soo should happen immediately after the party convention, candidate Kim said yes without hesitation, showing his willingness for immediate unification.

Throughout the primary, he emphasized unification with phrases like 'Kim Duck-soo' and 'Eulji Moon-duck,' and there is a prevailing analysis that the support from party members reflects their expectations for unification, but now Kim has changed his stance.

Because of this, lawmakers and party members are pressuring him to immediately pursue unification, saying they were scammed.

Some within the party are even suggesting that if he continues to refuse unification, they may need to replace the candidate.

[Anchor]

On Kim's side, there are continuous claims that they need to take the lead.

They are also emphasizing the priority of party affairs; what exactly does this mean?

[Reporter]

According to Article 74 of the People Power Party's constitution, the presidential candidate has the priority to exercise authority over party affairs.

Candidate Kim used this as a basis to replace the party secretary-general and directed the formation of a unification promotion organization.

However, when the party leadership did not properly implement this, he publicly criticized them, claiming that his priority over party affairs was being infringed upon.

In response, Secretary General Lee Yang-soo argued that the priority rights don’t grant the candidate full authority and that Kim is trying to overrule the party regulations.

[Anchor]

What are the reactions from the Democratic Party regarding this situation?

[Reporter]

The Democratic Party responded by saying it is "pathetic behavior to beg for unification from an independent candidate," expressing their disdain.

They criticized, "If that's the case, why did they elect a presidential candidate? They are pushing their own chosen candidate off a cliff."

There are also many comments suggesting that unification will not happen.

[Anchor]

Lastly, let's touch on one more thing.

The Democratic Party is putting significant pressure on the judiciary, and the impeachment of Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae is being discussed again, right?

[Reporter]

The decision on whether to pursue the impeachment of the Chief Justice has been entrusted to the leadership, but they still consider it a viable option.

Jung Chung-rae, the chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, stated, "The people have impeached two presidents, so what’s stopping the impeachment of the Chief Justice?" leaving the possibility open.

Within the Democratic Party, there are voices suggesting that this strong response could rally their support base.

In response, the People Power Party criticized it as "Lee Jae-myung's bulletproof election" and called it "judicial terrorism."

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Moon-soo faces pressure
    • 입력 2025-05-05 23:29:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

Let's take a closer look at the presidential election news with reporter Kim Yoo-dae.

Reporter Kim, it seemed like the unification of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo would happen quickly, but discussions haven't even started yet.

There seems to be a sense of urgency within the People Power Party; is unification still possible?

[Reporter]

It has only been two days since Kim Moon-soo was elected as the People Power Party's presidential candidate.

The process has been very difficult.

The party plans to finalize the unification candidate by the 9th, or at the latest the 10th, right after a TV debate on the 7th and public opinion polls on the 8th and 9th.

This is because the candidate registration deadline is on the 11th.

However, there is no sign of a breakthrough in the unification negotiations.

Even if they sit down at the negotiation table tonight (5.5), time is tight, and Kim Moon-soo is scheduled to visit Yeongnam for a two-day, one-night trip starting tomorrow (5.6).

[Anchor]

They are currently holding a general meeting, but why is there such intense pressure on candidate Kim Moon-soo?

Is it because his thoughts have changed since becoming a candidate?

[Reporter]

Shall we take a look at the prepared footage?

This is from the last debate held on the 30th during the primary.

When asked if the unification with Han Duck-soo should happen immediately after the party convention, candidate Kim said yes without hesitation, showing his willingness for immediate unification.

Throughout the primary, he emphasized unification with phrases like 'Kim Duck-soo' and 'Eulji Moon-duck,' and there is a prevailing analysis that the support from party members reflects their expectations for unification, but now Kim has changed his stance.

Because of this, lawmakers and party members are pressuring him to immediately pursue unification, saying they were scammed.

Some within the party are even suggesting that if he continues to refuse unification, they may need to replace the candidate.

[Anchor]

On Kim's side, there are continuous claims that they need to take the lead.

They are also emphasizing the priority of party affairs; what exactly does this mean?

[Reporter]

According to Article 74 of the People Power Party's constitution, the presidential candidate has the priority to exercise authority over party affairs.

Candidate Kim used this as a basis to replace the party secretary-general and directed the formation of a unification promotion organization.

However, when the party leadership did not properly implement this, he publicly criticized them, claiming that his priority over party affairs was being infringed upon.

In response, Secretary General Lee Yang-soo argued that the priority rights don’t grant the candidate full authority and that Kim is trying to overrule the party regulations.

[Anchor]

What are the reactions from the Democratic Party regarding this situation?

[Reporter]

The Democratic Party responded by saying it is "pathetic behavior to beg for unification from an independent candidate," expressing their disdain.

They criticized, "If that's the case, why did they elect a presidential candidate? They are pushing their own chosen candidate off a cliff."

There are also many comments suggesting that unification will not happen.

[Anchor]

Lastly, let's touch on one more thing.

The Democratic Party is putting significant pressure on the judiciary, and the impeachment of Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae is being discussed again, right?

[Reporter]

The decision on whether to pursue the impeachment of the Chief Justice has been entrusted to the leadership, but they still consider it a viable option.

Jung Chung-rae, the chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, stated, "The people have impeached two presidents, so what’s stopping the impeachment of the Chief Justice?" leaving the possibility open.

Within the Democratic Party, there are voices suggesting that this strong response could rally their support base.

In response, the People Power Party criticized it as "Lee Jae-myung's bulletproof election" and called it "judicial terrorism."
김유대
김유대 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘 지도부, 김문수에 “4~5일 안에 단일화 <br>이뤄내야…결단 필요”

국민의힘 지도부, 김문수에 “4~5일 안에 단일화 이뤄내야…결단 필요”
“김문수·한덕수 단일화는 ‘내란연대’”…양평 고속도로 의혹 직격

“김문수·한덕수 단일화는 ‘내란연대’”…양평 고속도로 의혹 직격
온 가족 얼굴에 웃음꽃 가득…<br>오늘은 어린이날

온 가족 얼굴에 웃음꽃 가득…오늘은 어린이날
‘세상에 평안을, 마음에 자비를’…‘화합’ 전한 부처님오신날

‘세상에 평안을, 마음에 자비를’…‘화합’ 전한 부처님오신날
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.