Kim Moon-soo faces pressure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's take a closer look at the presidential election news with reporter Kim Yoo-dae.



Reporter Kim, it seemed like the unification of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo would happen quickly, but discussions haven't even started yet.



There seems to be a sense of urgency within the People Power Party; is unification still possible?



[Reporter]



It has only been two days since Kim Moon-soo was elected as the People Power Party's presidential candidate.



The process has been very difficult.



The party plans to finalize the unification candidate by the 9th, or at the latest the 10th, right after a TV debate on the 7th and public opinion polls on the 8th and 9th.



This is because the candidate registration deadline is on the 11th.



However, there is no sign of a breakthrough in the unification negotiations.



Even if they sit down at the negotiation table tonight (5.5), time is tight, and Kim Moon-soo is scheduled to visit Yeongnam for a two-day, one-night trip starting tomorrow (5.6).



[Anchor]



They are currently holding a general meeting, but why is there such intense pressure on candidate Kim Moon-soo?



Is it because his thoughts have changed since becoming a candidate?



[Reporter]



Shall we take a look at the prepared footage?



This is from the last debate held on the 30th during the primary.



When asked if the unification with Han Duck-soo should happen immediately after the party convention, candidate Kim said yes without hesitation, showing his willingness for immediate unification.



Throughout the primary, he emphasized unification with phrases like 'Kim Duck-soo' and 'Eulji Moon-duck,' and there is a prevailing analysis that the support from party members reflects their expectations for unification, but now Kim has changed his stance.



Because of this, lawmakers and party members are pressuring him to immediately pursue unification, saying they were scammed.



Some within the party are even suggesting that if he continues to refuse unification, they may need to replace the candidate.



[Anchor]



On Kim's side, there are continuous claims that they need to take the lead.



They are also emphasizing the priority of party affairs; what exactly does this mean?



[Reporter]



According to Article 74 of the People Power Party's constitution, the presidential candidate has the priority to exercise authority over party affairs.



Candidate Kim used this as a basis to replace the party secretary-general and directed the formation of a unification promotion organization.



However, when the party leadership did not properly implement this, he publicly criticized them, claiming that his priority over party affairs was being infringed upon.



In response, Secretary General Lee Yang-soo argued that the priority rights don’t grant the candidate full authority and that Kim is trying to overrule the party regulations.



[Anchor]



What are the reactions from the Democratic Party regarding this situation?



[Reporter]



The Democratic Party responded by saying it is "pathetic behavior to beg for unification from an independent candidate," expressing their disdain.



They criticized, "If that's the case, why did they elect a presidential candidate? They are pushing their own chosen candidate off a cliff."



There are also many comments suggesting that unification will not happen.



[Anchor]



Lastly, let's touch on one more thing.



The Democratic Party is putting significant pressure on the judiciary, and the impeachment of Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae is being discussed again, right?



[Reporter]



The decision on whether to pursue the impeachment of the Chief Justice has been entrusted to the leadership, but they still consider it a viable option.



Jung Chung-rae, the chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, stated, "The people have impeached two presidents, so what’s stopping the impeachment of the Chief Justice?" leaving the possibility open.



Within the Democratic Party, there are voices suggesting that this strong response could rally their support base.



In response, the People Power Party criticized it as "Lee Jae-myung's bulletproof election" and called it "judicial terrorism."



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!