DP calls for Lee’s retrial delay

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party continued to pressure the judiciary.

They demanded that all trials related to candidate Lee Jae-myung be postponed until after the presidential election, stating that if no action is taken by May 12, they will mobilize all their powers.

Candidate Lee himself emphasized that a fair opportunity for election campaigning must be guaranteed.

This is reporter Oh Dae-seong.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung is required to attend five trials starting from the official election campaign period beginning on May 12.

He has refrained from commenting on the response to the retrial, stating it is a matter for the party leadership, but today (May 5) he mentioned the constitutional provision that "fair opportunities for election campaigning must be guaranteed."

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(Article 116 of the Constitution states) that fair opportunities for election campaigning must be guaranteed. The issue of selecting someone to represent the people's sovereignty is a matter of national importance that transcends personal interests...."]

The Democratic Party's election campaign committee also urged to suspend the first trial of the retrial scheduled for the 15th and to postpone all trials until after the presidential election.

They pressured that if no action is taken by the 12th, they will mobilize all legislative powers.

They hinted that they could also push forward with the impeachment card against Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, which they had previously put on hold.

[Yoon Ho-jung/Head of the Democratic Party Central Election Countermeasures Committee: "Chief Justice Jo Hee-de will realize that the legislative authority delegated by the people is much stronger than the gavel of the judiciary."]

Five political parties, including the Democratic Party, and civic organizations criticized the Supreme Court through an emergency declaration.

[Shin Jang-sik/Member of the Rebuilding Korea Party: "We sent a public inquiry to the Supreme Court and started drafting impeachment motions against the ten justices from yesterday."]

The Democratic Party maintains that there has been no significant change in candidate Lee's approval ratings following the Supreme Court's retrial, but they are expected to monitor future public opinion trends to determine their response level towards the Supreme Court.

This is KBS News Oh Dae-seong.

