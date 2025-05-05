Children’s Day celebrations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (5.5), in celebration of the 103rd Children's Day, various events for children were held everywhere.



It was a day filled with the sounds of children's laughter.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has captured the expressions of today's stars.



[Report]



Children pass by singing nostalgic children's songs under clasped hands.



["Open the Dongdaemun."]



When the seeker who was running away is finally caught, the children become even more excited.



A father and son trio are engrossed in a game of Ddakji.



Each child also creates their own unique fan.



[Lee Chae-won & Lee Hyo-jae/Sydney, Australia: "Today, I saw a lot of flowers and they were beautiful. I rode a lot of trains, and I forgot about the cold.... (I want to have a fun and exciting life. Just laugh more....)"]



In the middle of the lake, a large character balloon is floating to welcome the children.



Not only the kids but also the adults who returned to their childhood were completely immersed.



[Gong Seong-hoon & Gong Eun-woo/Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province: "My child is so happy, so I am satisfied. I also liked Pokémon since I was young...."]



In front of their dads, moms, and families, all children are popular celebrities.



[Lee Jae-seo/Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province: "Thank you for bringing me here, Mom and Dad."]



On this cloudy day with occasional rain, indoor amusement parks attracted more visitors than in previous years.



[Min Dong-chan & Choi Joo-yeon/Gangnam, Seoul: "We originally planned to go outdoors.... (Since it's Children's Day, I thought the kids would want to go to an amusement park, so we came.)"]



At the end of the long holiday, we celebrated the 103rd Children's Day.



It was a day when every child in the world could smile happily without worries or concerns.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!