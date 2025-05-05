Children’s Day celebrations
[Anchor]
Today (5.5), in celebration of the 103rd Children's Day, various events for children were held everywhere.
It was a day filled with the sounds of children's laughter.
Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has captured the expressions of today's stars.
[Report]
Children pass by singing nostalgic children's songs under clasped hands.
["Open the Dongdaemun."]
When the seeker who was running away is finally caught, the children become even more excited.
A father and son trio are engrossed in a game of Ddakji.
Each child also creates their own unique fan.
[Lee Chae-won & Lee Hyo-jae/Sydney, Australia: "Today, I saw a lot of flowers and they were beautiful. I rode a lot of trains, and I forgot about the cold.... (I want to have a fun and exciting life. Just laugh more....)"]
In the middle of the lake, a large character balloon is floating to welcome the children.
Not only the kids but also the adults who returned to their childhood were completely immersed.
[Gong Seong-hoon & Gong Eun-woo/Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province: "My child is so happy, so I am satisfied. I also liked Pokémon since I was young...."]
In front of their dads, moms, and families, all children are popular celebrities.
[Lee Jae-seo/Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province: "Thank you for bringing me here, Mom and Dad."]
On this cloudy day with occasional rain, indoor amusement parks attracted more visitors than in previous years.
[Min Dong-chan & Choi Joo-yeon/Gangnam, Seoul: "We originally planned to go outdoors.... (Since it's Children's Day, I thought the kids would want to go to an amusement park, so we came.)"]
At the end of the long holiday, we celebrated the 103rd Children's Day.
It was a day when every child in the world could smile happily without worries or concerns.
This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.
정해주 기자 seyo@kbs.co.kr
