News 9

Children’s Day celebrations

입력 2025.05.05 (23:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (5.5), in celebration of the 103rd Children's Day, various events for children were held everywhere.

It was a day filled with the sounds of children's laughter.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has captured the expressions of today's stars.

[Report]

Children pass by singing nostalgic children's songs under clasped hands.

["Open the Dongdaemun."]

When the seeker who was running away is finally caught, the children become even more excited.

A father and son trio are engrossed in a game of Ddakji.

Each child also creates their own unique fan.

[Lee Chae-won & Lee Hyo-jae/Sydney, Australia: "Today, I saw a lot of flowers and they were beautiful. I rode a lot of trains, and I forgot about the cold.... (I want to have a fun and exciting life. Just laugh more....)"]

In the middle of the lake, a large character balloon is floating to welcome the children.

Not only the kids but also the adults who returned to their childhood were completely immersed.

[Gong Seong-hoon & Gong Eun-woo/Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province: "My child is so happy, so I am satisfied. I also liked Pokémon since I was young...."]

In front of their dads, moms, and families, all children are popular celebrities.

[Lee Jae-seo/Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province: "Thank you for bringing me here, Mom and Dad."]

On this cloudy day with occasional rain, indoor amusement parks attracted more visitors than in previous years.

[Min Dong-chan & Choi Joo-yeon/Gangnam, Seoul: "We originally planned to go outdoors.... (Since it's Children's Day, I thought the kids would want to go to an amusement park, so we came.)"]

At the end of the long holiday, we celebrated the 103rd Children's Day.

It was a day when every child in the world could smile happily without worries or concerns.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Children’s Day celebrations
    • 입력 2025-05-05 23:29:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (5.5), in celebration of the 103rd Children's Day, various events for children were held everywhere.

It was a day filled with the sounds of children's laughter.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has captured the expressions of today's stars.

[Report]

Children pass by singing nostalgic children's songs under clasped hands.

["Open the Dongdaemun."]

When the seeker who was running away is finally caught, the children become even more excited.

A father and son trio are engrossed in a game of Ddakji.

Each child also creates their own unique fan.

[Lee Chae-won & Lee Hyo-jae/Sydney, Australia: "Today, I saw a lot of flowers and they were beautiful. I rode a lot of trains, and I forgot about the cold.... (I want to have a fun and exciting life. Just laugh more....)"]

In the middle of the lake, a large character balloon is floating to welcome the children.

Not only the kids but also the adults who returned to their childhood were completely immersed.

[Gong Seong-hoon & Gong Eun-woo/Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province: "My child is so happy, so I am satisfied. I also liked Pokémon since I was young...."]

In front of their dads, moms, and families, all children are popular celebrities.

[Lee Jae-seo/Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province: "Thank you for bringing me here, Mom and Dad."]

On this cloudy day with occasional rain, indoor amusement parks attracted more visitors than in previous years.

[Min Dong-chan & Choi Joo-yeon/Gangnam, Seoul: "We originally planned to go outdoors.... (Since it's Children's Day, I thought the kids would want to go to an amusement park, so we came.)"]

At the end of the long holiday, we celebrated the 103rd Children's Day.

It was a day when every child in the world could smile happily without worries or concerns.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.
정해주
정해주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘 지도부, 김문수에 “4~5일 안에 단일화 <br>이뤄내야…결단 필요”

국민의힘 지도부, 김문수에 “4~5일 안에 단일화 이뤄내야…결단 필요”
“김문수·한덕수 단일화는 ‘내란연대’”…양평 고속도로 의혹 직격

“김문수·한덕수 단일화는 ‘내란연대’”…양평 고속도로 의혹 직격
온 가족 얼굴에 웃음꽃 가득…<br>오늘은 어린이날

온 가족 얼굴에 웃음꽃 가득…오늘은 어린이날
‘세상에 평안을, 마음에 자비를’…‘화합’ 전한 부처님오신날

‘세상에 평안을, 마음에 자비를’…‘화합’ 전한 부처님오신날
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.