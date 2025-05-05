SKT suspends new subscriptions
SK Telecom suspends new subscriptions starting today (5.5) at T World stores and online channels.
In a briefing today, SK Telecom announced that approximately 1 million SIM card replacements have been completed so far, and there are 7.7 million applicants for replacement reservations. The company assured that it will secure as many SIM cards as possible to facilitate quick replacements.
No cases of damage due to hacking have been confirmed, but complaints about the delay in SIM card replacements continue to surface online.
